This Giant Oil ETF Is Seeing Phenomenal Returns. Why It’s Far Outpacing the Price of Oil.

This Giant Oil ETF Is Seeing Phenomenal Returns. Why It’s Far Outpacing the Price of Oil.

by

Shares of the United States Oil Fund surged last week, capping a phenomenal run in recent weeks that far outpaced meager gains in the price of oil.

USO (ticker: USO), which holds over $2 billion in assets, was up more than 26% for the year, after enjoying a 5.2% bump last week. The surge comes despite a mere 4.6% year-to-date gain in the spot price of

West Texas Intermediate crude oil


which surged above $130 a barrel after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but has since fallen to close at $79.65 on Friday.