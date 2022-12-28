This Giant Oil ETF Is Seeing Phenomenal Returns. Why It’s Far Outpacing the Price of Oil.

Shares of the United States Oil Fund surged last week, capping a phenomenal run in recent weeks that far outpaced meager gains in the price of oil.

USO (ticker: USO), which holds over $2 billion in assets, was up more than 26% for the year, after enjoying a 5.2% bump last week. The surge comes despite a mere 4.6% year-to-date gain in the spot price of



West Texas Intermediate crude oil



which surged above $130 a barrel after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but has since fallen to close at $79.65 on Friday.