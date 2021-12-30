The megacap tech stocks have had a solid if not spectacular 2021. Heading into the final days of the year, Google parent Alphabet

has soared 67%, while Amazon.com

has only gained 5%, as founder Jeff Bezos exited for quite literally greater horizons. The NYSE FANG+

index, which includes the five core FAANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple , Netflix and Google) plus a handful more including Nvidia and Tesla, has gained 19% — underperforming both the S&P 500

and Nasdaq Composite

The artificial-intelligence Powered Equity ETF

seems to have caught on. It’s an exchange-traded fund that uses IBM Watson to pick stocks, and now it doesn’t have any of the megacap tech giants in its top 10 holdings. Jessica Rabe, co-founder of DataTrek Research, points out that as recently as September, Apple

Microsoft

Amazon and Alphabet were its top four positions, making up nearly a quarter of the exchange-traded fund. Even in November, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon accounted for about 15% of the fund. Now, only Apple of the FAANG stocks is in the portfolio.

What is the fund doing now? It still has a smattering of tech stocks in its top 10, led by microchip maker Advanced Micro Devices

but also investments including diabetes monitoring system maker Dexcom

and electrical-system maker Eaton

There’s also a bit of a cybersecurity theme with both Palo Alto Networks

and Fortinet

in its top 10.

“AIEQ has been diversifying its holdings in a host of industries and putting most of its capital to work. That’s in contrast to this past September, for example, when it placed more concentrated investments in well-known companies amid that choppy month for U.S. equities. This latest approach reflects the current positive investment environment with the S&P near record highs,” says Rabe.

The buzz

Tesla

CEO Elon Musk sold another $1 billion of stock in the electric-vehicle maker, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings, to pay the taxes for the exercise of a 1.55 million share option. That should wrap up his preplanned stock sales for this year.

Apple

is reportedly paying up to $180,000 to prevent employees from moving to tech rivals including Meta Platforms

according to Bloomberg News.

The trade deficit in goods ballooned by 17.5% in November, the Commerce Department reported. Retail inventories rose by 2%, and wholesale inventories rose by 1.2%, the same report said. Pending home sales data is due shortly after the open.

The World Health Organization reported that the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide climbed 11% last week, with Europe having the highest infection rate of any region.

The market

Stock futures

were flattish after a pause in the rally on Tuesday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury

edged up to 1.52%. One big move was in European natural-gas contracts, with the lead U.K. contract

tumbling 5% as a combination of warmer weather, U.S. supplies and Norwegian output moved prices off recent highs.

Top tickers

Here are the top tickers on MarketWatch, as of 6 a.m. Eastern.

Random reads

This tax maneuver from the 1990s is now helping Silicon Valley tycoons save tens of millions of dollars.

These brothers have re-gifted the same candy since 1987.

