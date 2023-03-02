This Dylan Larkin quote on Tyler Bertuzzi will excite Bruins fans for playoffs

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This Dylan Larkin quote on Bertuzzi will excite Bruins fans ahead of playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What are the Boston Bruins getting in Tyler Bertuzzi?

Allow the captain of the Detroit Red Wings to explain.

“I’ve always really loved playing with him and feel like I’m at my best when I play with him,” Red Wings center Dylan Larkin told reporters, including Max Bultman of The Athletic, in Detroit on Thursday morning. “But he’s going to a team (the Bruins) where they’re loading up for war. And there’s no one I’d rather have on my team than Tyler Bertuzzi in that situation.”

That’s a pretty strong endorsement of Bertuzzi’s skill set from one of the legit first-line centers in the NHL. Larkin, who signed an eight-year contract extension with the Red Wings earlier this week, was very emotional about his teammate and friend being traded.

The Bruins acquired Bertuzzi on Thursday in exchange for a top-10 protected 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick. The Red Wings also retained 50 percent of Bertuzzi’s salary.

Bertuzzi has tallied 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 29 games this season. In addition to the scoring he provides, the 28-year-old veteran is a great pest who gets under opponents’ skin and frustrates them greatly. He plays a tough, playoff style of hockey that Bruins fans will love.

Bertuzzi also adds important depth at left wing. The Bruins placed left wing Taylor Hall on long-term injured reserve and left wing Nick Foligno on injured reserve Thursday.