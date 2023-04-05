This could finally be Gerrit Cole’s Cy Young season

Nobody wins a Cy Young award after one start. But watching Gerrit Cole on opening day, it was easy to imagine him getting his first this season.

Other than Jeffrey Springs of the Tampa Bay Rays, who was awesome in his first start, nobody was more dominant their first time through the rotation this season than Cole. Cole struck out 11 and didn’t give up any runs in six innings as the New York Yankees beat the San Francisco Giants in the opener. More than just the stats, Cole looked absolutely unhittable for the outing.

Cole gets his second start against the Philadelphia Phillies, who are off to a rough start this season. The Yankees are a -160 favorite at BetMGM. The Phillies did get their first win of the season at New York on Tuesday. Philly is now 1-4.

Cole has been in the majors since 2013 and has been one of the best pitchers in baseball for most of that time, but he has never won a Cy Young. He has six top-10 finishes, including finishing second twice. Cole is the favorite at BetMGM to win the AL Cy Young, at reasonable +600 odds.

The problem with Cole pitching so well on opening day — and most days in his career — is it won’t be easy to find betting value on him in individual games. The Phillies have Aaron Nola on the mound and it’s not often he’s a +135 underdog like he is Wednesday. That’s due to Cole and the strength of the Yankees in the betting market.

No matter the odds, it’ll be hard to go against Cole. He looks like he is already chasing that first Cy Young.

Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees gets his second start of the season on Wednesday. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Here’s the first look at the sports betting slate for Wednesday:

Plenty of day baseball

There’s a lot of afternoon MLB action on Wednesday. Of the 13 games on the schedule, 12 are day games. Not bad.

The highlight is in Seattle, where Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels is on the mound. The Angels are a -155 road favorite, which is steep. The Mariners got an easy 11-2 win on Wednesday, though things are different when Ohtani pitches.

Story continues

Another interesting game happens in Milwaukee. Brewers ace Corbin Burnes had a bad opening day, but the Mets have had a bad opening week. They’ve been outscored 19-0 the first two games of the series, and the Brewers are a -135 favorite.

Lakers continue push

The Lakers are on a hot streak and they could push their way past the play-in tournament to a top-six seed. They get a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. The Clippers are tied with the Lakers for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers are a 4.5-point underdog after getting a win on Wednesday night.

Another big game happens in Dallas. The Dallas Mavericks are trying to get in the play-in tournament after a disappointing run since trading for Kyrie Irving. Dallas is a half-game out of the No. 10 seed as it takes on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The Mavs are a 5.5-point favorite.

What’s the best bet?

Something is off with the Mets. Corbin Burnes is a fierce competitor and won’t be happy after a tough first start against the Chicago Cubs. It’s not too much to lay -135 odds on the Brewers, so let’s fade the ice-cold Mets.