This Celtics rival is interested in Kevin Love as he finalizes buyout

Report: Kevin Love reportedly is finalizing buyout from Cavs

An NBA champion who could help a title contender in the 2023 playoffs is expected to become a free agent in the near future.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jason Lloyd reported Thursday that Kevin Love is finalizing a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers. They also wrote that the Miami Heat are “expected to emerge as a suitor” for Love.

The Heat did not make any substantial upgrades before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, so it would make sense for them to dip into the buyout market for reinforcements.

The Boston Celtics also have an open roster spot, but after adding Mike Muscala at the trade deadline, it would make more sense for the C’s to target a wing in the buyout market and not a player like Love.

Love is 34 years and no longer the All-Star caliber player he was for about a decade, but he remains a quality outside shooter and rebounder. He is shooting 35.4 percent from 3-point range this season — down a little bit from his career average of 37.2 percent. He’s also shooting an impressive 88.9 percent from the free throw line.

Love is unlikely to make a huge impact for his next team, but he can absolutely be a factor off the bench. He’s averaging 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 20 minutes per game this season.

The veteran forward has averaged 15.3 points per game with 40.4 percent shooting from 3-point range in his playoff career, which includes a 2016 championship with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.