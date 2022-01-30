After a run of just over four years, a restaurant in West Boise has abruptly shuttered.

Pho Tay Vietnamese Noodles, 10548 W. Fairview Ave., closed recently after being evicted. Opened in December 2017, the locally owned restaurant became the third Asian dining option at Fairview Plaza West. A few doors down are China Grand Buffet, a longtime staple, and Rotary Sushi, which opened in 2015.

A popular Vietnamese street food, pho is made with noodles, broth, meat and herbs. The dish has become increasingly popular in the Boise area over the past few years.

But Pho Tay eventually faced financial challenges. The situation ended with owner Long Duc Do being escorted from the premises on Jan. 19 by Ada County sheriff’s deputies, according to court records.

The deputies found Do inside the restaurant after the Sheriff’s Office had posted an eviction notice informing him that he could be charged with trespassing if he or other restaurant employees went inside.

An eviction notice is posted on the window at Pho Tay.

Do signed a five-year lease in August 2017, according to a copy included in the eviction lawsuit filed in Ada County Magistrate Court. He was to pay the landlord a base rent of $29,600 per year. The amount increased annually, rising to $33,315 in the final year of the lease, scheduled to expire Dec. 31, 2022.

Landlord FPWM LLC of Meridian sued to evict Pho Tay after the restaurant owed $19,099 in rent dating back to Nov. 14, 2019, according to court documents.

FPWM LLC presented Do with a notice of default in early November, followed by a three-day notice to pay what was owed or leave the premises. The eviction suit was filed Dec. 14, after Do failed to make any subsequent payments.

Magistrate Michael Dean signed a default judgment after Do failed to show up for a hearing on Dec. 28. FPWM LLC was awarded the back rent plus $1,500 in attorney fees.

The landlord declined to comment for this article, according to a representative of Colliers commercial real estate company. An email and a text message to Do were not returned.