This bear market in stocks remains historically shallow and short: Jefferies

The current bear market may be painful, but history indicates it may need to fall further to clear the way for a meaningful recovery, said analysts at Jefferies.

Stocks have bounced modestly in July, but remain down sharply for the year to date. The S&P 500 SPX entered a bear market in June, marking a 20% decline from its early January record close. The large-cap benchmark remains down more than 19% for the year to date, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP has declined more than 27% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA has…