This beachfront Florida town was just voted one of the best small towns in the U.S.

A waterfront town in Florida was just voted one of the best small towns in the country.

Travel website Family Destinations Guide just released its 150 Best Small Towns in America list, and Anna Maria Island on Florida’s Gulf Coast was one of the top destinations.

The website writes that Anna Maria Island off Bradenton is a “stunning tropical paradise with pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and an Old-Florida charm.” It does not mention the red tide that has been plaguing parts of the state’s west coast recently.

The barrier island is known and loved for its white beaches. There are also shops, galleries and restaurants along Pine Avenue, plus a wooden city pier that dates back to 1911.

Anna Maria Island ranked third on the list, which also included the surprising choice of Ely, Nevada, at No. 2. A former mining town at the base of Great Basin National Park, Ely is around 243 miles north of Las Vegas and was founded as a stagecoach stop along the Pony Express.

The most sought-after small town, the poll reports, is Holualoa, Hawaii, on the west coast of the Big Island on the slopes of the Hualalai volcano. It lies in the heart of Kona coffee country and is home to the Kona Coffee Festival.

The other top 10 small towns are Old Koloa Town, Hawaii; West Yellowstone, Montana, just outside the national park; Gatlinburg, Tennessee; Chincoteague, Virginia, famous for its wild ponies; Sitka, Alaska; Sedona, Arizona; and Ketchikan, Alaska.

Two other Florida cities made the list: Rosemary Beach in the Panhandle (13) and Fernandina Beach (112) on the Georgia border north of Jacksonville. Both towns are popular for outdoor activities: swimming, fishing, kayaking and biking, and both offer plenty of shopping and dining options.

Visiting small towns has become more popular with travelers in recent years, said Rose Ackerman of Family Destinations Guide in a statement.

“These hidden gems offer a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the local culture, connect with friendly communities, and escape the stress of everyday life,” she said.

Family Destinations Guide surveyed 3,000 families to create the list.

