Greta Van Fleet sounds like Led Zeppelin.

That point is inarguable.

What can be debated is whether this should be appreciated as a tribute to classic rock’s past.

Or is Greta Van Fleet’s music actually “stiff, hackneyed, overly precious retro-fetishism,” as Pitchfork seethed?

Either way, Greta Van Fleet will headline ExtraMile Arena in Boise on Saturday, Sept. 3. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, at Ticketmaster.com for $49.50-$79.50. An opening act will be revealed April 4, according to the promoter.

Since appearing seemingly out of nowhere in 2017, Greta Van Fleet has become a successful, if polarizing, arena-rock group. Looking, dressing and sounding like they were plucked from an issue of Creem magazine in 1971 has generated huge attention for the Michigan quartet. Singer Josh Kiszka channels Robert Plant’s wailing style so intensely that it’s spooky. But, hey, Plant has given Greta Van Fleet a thumbs-up — so who is anyone to criticize?

Both of Greta Van Fleet’s full-length studio albums, “Anthem of the Peaceful Army” (2018) and “The Battle at Garden’s Gate” (2021), debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart the first week after being released.

The group’s four-song EP “From the Fires” won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 2019.

Haters or not — derivative or not — Greta Van Fleet is having the last laugh.

“Together they have performed across multiple continents, sold over two million albums worldwide” and “performed on late night television shows,” according to a press release.

As Led Zeppelin proclaimed in 1976? “The Song Remains the Same.”