This 1080p projector is just $73 right now

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It’s not the brightest projector around, but the WeWatch V53 is still an amazing bargain at $73. (Photo: WeWatch)

See that big wall over there? Wouldn’t it be cool if you could watch, say, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on it? Or March Madness basketball? That’s the fun of owning a projector; you can turn just about any wall into a theater-size screen (well, home theater-size, anyway). And getting started is way cheaper than you might think.

For example, for a limited time, and while supplies last, the WeWatch V53 1080p projector drops to just $73 when you clip the on-page $47-off coupon and then apply promo code MCWIDGEN at checkout. Regular price: $150.

$73 with coupon and code

(Pro tip: If you have , you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your .)

A native-1080p projector at this price is pretty amazing, but there are few things you should know. First, because it produces just 250 ANSI lumens, it won’t be bright enough for daytime/ambient-light use; you’ll need a pretty dark room.

Second, although it has built-in Wi-Fi for wireless connectivity to things like phones and laptops, it lacks onboard apps (Netflix, Hulu, etc.). Thus, you’ll likely want to connect some sort of streaming device, such as a Fire TV, Roku or game console. (One option: The excellent Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $45 right now.)

Finally, the V53 offers 45-degree keystone correction, which is great, but it’s vertical only — you’ll have to position the projector dead-center in front of your wall, which might prove challenging depending on your room setup.

For a little more versatility, consider the virtually identical V52 model, which offers both vertical and horizontal keystone adjustment. The checkout promo code (MCWIDGEN) is the same, and the coupon gets you $45 off — so it’s practically the same price out the door.

Story continues

So how do these compare to projectors costing hundreds more? There’s the aforementioned brightness consideration, which is a big one, and resolution as well: 1080p is good, but 4K (available only by spending a lot more) is better.

Indeed, I’m not sure I’d recommend this for a full-time home theater. Instead, it would make a great option for kids, who are much more forgiving when it comes to things like brightness and image quality. Set this up for a bedroom or basement movie night, or connect it to the game console for super-big entertainment. And if you remember the TikTok Fake Window Challenge, this could be great for that as well.

$73 with coupon and code

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV, $330 (was $500), amazon.com

Hisense 43-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K UHD Smart TV, $300 (was $400), amazon.com

Sony X85J 85-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $1,798 (was $2,500), amazon.com

Vizio 58-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV, $398 (was $530), amazon.com

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $260 (was $370), amazon.com

Headphones and earbud deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, $500 (was $700), amazon.com

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $180 (was $250), amazon.com

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker, $100 (was $150), amazon.com

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $199 (was $350), amazon.com

Garmin vivoactive 4S Smaller-Sized GPS Smartwatch, $250 (was $350), amazon.com

Smart home:

Facebook Portal, $79 (was $179), amazon.com

Ohlux Smart WiFi LED Light Bulbs 4-pack, $28 (was $40), amazon.com

ecobee SmartThermostat, $199 (was $249), amazon.com

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb 3-pack, $73 with on-page coupon (was $135), amazon.com

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system, $195 (was $279), amazon.com

Video game deals:

SkyTech Archangel 3.0 Gaming Computer PC Desktop, $1,400 (was $1,600), amazon.com

NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 4, $20 (was $60), amazon.com

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, $35 (was $60), amazon.com

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch Standard Edition, $20 (was $60), amazon.com

Vacuum deals:

Samsung Jet 75 Stick Cordless Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner, $399 (was $499), amazon.com

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), $158 (was $230), amazon.com

Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $210 with on-page coupon (was $321), amazon.com

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $115 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com

eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX, $170 (was $250), amazon.com

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

MooMee Bedding Queen Duvet Cover Set, $60 (was $80), amazon.com

Utopia Bedding Queen Comforter Duvet Insert, $30 (was $39), amazon.com

Abco 12-inch Bed Wedge Pillow, $45 (was $53), amazon.com

Intelligent Design Queen Cozy Comforter, $50 (was $90), amazon.com

Abco 7-inch Bed Wedge Pillow, $30 (was $40), amazon.com

Health and Wellness

Touchless Forehead Thermometer for Adults and Kids, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com

Akgk KN95 50-piece Face Masks, $40 (was $57), amazon.com

Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes Fresh Scent 10-pack, $13 (was $18), amazon.com

Yiderbo Black KN95 5-Ply 50-piece Disposable Face Masks, $40 (was $50), amazon.com

femometer Touchless Thermometer, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com

Sports & Outdoors

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle, $1,500 (was $2,199), amazon.com

Kan Jam Original Disc Throwing Game, $34 (was $40), amazon.com

Gaiam Yoga Mat, $24 (was $35), amazon.com

Sport Squad 2-in-1 Football Toss and Flying Disc Toss Backyard and Lawn Game, $43 (was $60), amazon.com

Xterra Fitness FB350 Folding Exercise Bike, $147 (was $200), amazon.com

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.