Third Trump lawyer appears before grand jury

Three of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys have recently appeared before a federal grand jury investigating his mishandling of classified documents and investigators want to bring at least one of the lawyers back for further questioning, according to a report.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba reportedly appeared before the Washington, DC-based grand jury last month, according to CNN.

Habba is the third member of Trump’s legal team – joining Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb – that has testified before the panel investigating the 76-year-old former commander-in-chief for obstruction and criminal violations of the Presidential Records Act, the news outlet reports.

Habba has been Trump’s lead attorney in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil case against the former president and his family for alleged financial fraud.





Three of former President Trump’s attorneys have recently appeared before a federal grand jury. AP

CNN reported that Habba personally searched Trump properties for Trump Organization documents that James issued a subpoena for, but didn’t find any.

Her search included looking though Trump’s residence and private office at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., that was raided by the FBI in August of last year.





Trump’s attorney Alina Habba reportedly appeared before the Washington, DC-based grand jury last month. Steven Hirsch

Corcoran and Bobb are believed to have played a larger role in Trump’s mishandling of classified materials.

Corcoran drafted a statement signed by Bobb in June that declared that Trump’s team had fully complied with a subpoena seeking classified documents being housed at Mar-a-Lago. The FBI recovered hundreds of pages of classified material after its search two months later.

Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to force Corcoran to provide additional testimony, CNN reported on Tuesday.





M. Evan Corcoran is believed to have played a significant role in Trump’s mishandling of classified materials. AP

Prosecutors allege that Corcoran was used by Trump in furtherance of a crime or fraud, which would overcome the shield of attorney-client privilege, according to the news outlet.

Special counsel Jack Smith, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November, is leading two federal investigations into the former president.