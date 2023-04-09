Third suspect busted in grisly triple murder of Florida teens

The third suspect wanted in the grisly slaying of three Florida teenagers was nabbed by US marshals following a massive manhunt, law enforcement authorities said Sunday.

Tah Brewton, 16, was arrested after he was picked up on a slew of outstanding warrants and could face more charges in the killing spree that left Layla Silvernail and Camille Quarles, both 16, and an unidentified 17-year-old boy dead late last month, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced.

“Brewton was arrested on his outstanding warrants for cracking with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer and tampering with an electronic monitoring device,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Police said the initial charges were unrelated to the slayings.

“At this time the homicide investigation is ongoing and additional charges are forthcoming,” the statement said.

Two other teens — 12-year-old Christopher Atkins and Robert Robinson, 17 — were both charged in the slayings last week.





Cops offered a $10,000 reward for Brewton, who remained on the run until he was picked up by the feds on Saturday, authorities said.

Authorities said the three alleged killers were believed to be part of a burglary gang with their victims.

“There’s no honor among thieves,” Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said at a press briefing on Friday. “At some point, these three individuals turned on our three victims and murdered them.”

Silvernail, a softball standout, was found dead on the side of the road on March 30, while the unidentified teen victim was discovered the following morning in a ditch about a half mile away, police said.





Quarles was found in the trunk of Silvernail’s car, which was found about nine miles away, cops said.

Woods said the accused baby-faced killers “left a lot of evidence in their wake.”