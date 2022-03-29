Third Straight Week Of Chart-Topping Viewing Gives Ryan Reynolds A Third Entry In All-Time Netflix Top 10 – The Hamden Journal

With The Adam Project claiming another weekly viewership crown, Ryan Reynolds has now starred in three of Netflix’s most-watched films of all time.

The Adam Project added another 31.7 million hours of viewing from March 21 to 27, according to Netflix’s weekly report on activity on its own platform. That was enough to give it a third straight week at No. 1 among all English-language movies on the service.

The comedic time-travel adventure has now drawn 209.5 million hours of streaming since its debut on March 11, good for seventh place in the all-time English-language Top 10. For Reynolds, it is the third movie in which he has starred to make that elite ranking. Red Notice, released last fall, is now the overall No. 1 with 364 million hours and 6 Underground is No. 9 with 205.5 million hours.

Netflix original Rescued by Ruby finished No. 2 on the English-language list for the week, ahead of Will Smith actioner Gemini Man, an appetizer for Oscar Sunday, apparently.

Netflix began releasing streaming numbers for nearly 100 countries last year, using the same metric that Nielsen does in the U.S.: total streaming.

Reynolds and director-producer Shawn Levy’s teaming on The Adam Project followed their collaboration on Free Guy. Levy was announced earlier this month as the director of Deadpool 3, taking the wheel of a franchise Reynolds stars in and nurtured for many years before it exploded onto the scene in 2016. The first two installments combined to gross more than $1.5 billion worldwide despite an R rating.

Marvel Studios is expected to work directly with Levy and Reynolds on the third outing, a first for the franchise, which took root at Fox before Disney’s acquisition of Fox in 2018.