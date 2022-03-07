Third round makes little progress

A third set of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine ended Monday evening with no major moves toward ending the 12-day war.

After the talks broke up, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted: “There are small positive subductions in improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors… Intensive consultations have continued on the basic political block of the regulations, along with a ceasefire and security guarantees.”

Meanwhile, Agence France-Presse reported that Russia’s main negotiator had said Moscow’s expectations are “not fulfilled.”

Vladimir Medinsky added to reporters following the meeting that the talks “are not easy. It is too early to talk about something positive.”

“Hopefully next time we can take a bigger step forward,” he said, according to Reuters.

Earlier on Monday, the Kremlin announced it would stop all attacks in Ukraine if the Kyiv government agreed to certain conditions, including ceasing all military action, adjusting the country’s constitution to rule out ever joining NATO and acknowledging Crimea as Russian territory.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters that Ukraine was aware of the conditions, saying “they were told that all this can be stopped in a moment.”

“They should make amendments to the constitution according to which Ukraine would reject any aims to enter any bloc. This is possible only by making changes to the constitution,” Peskov told the outlet.

Russia also demanded that Ukraine recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic as independent states.

“We really are finishing the demilitarization of Ukraine. We will finish it. But the main thing is that Ukraine ceases its military action. They should stop their military action and then no one will shoot,” Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman did not say whether Ukraine’s agreement to those terms, which Kyiv has rejected, would cause Russian forces to leave Ukrainian territory or guarantee Moscow’s military operations would not resume at a future date.