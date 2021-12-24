Third Florida-based cruise ship has COVID outbreak

The Carnival Freedom became the third Florida-based cruise ship this week to be hit with a COVID-19 outbreak, according to the company.

The vessel, which was scheduled to return to Miami Sunday following an 8-day journey, has since been denied entry to Bonaire and Aruba, Carnival said in a statement.

The ship is carrying 2,497 passengers and 1,112 crew members. It was unclear how many infections were detected on board.

Those who tested positive are in isolation, according to Carnival.

“Our protocols anticipate this possibility and we implement them as necessary to protect the health and safety of our guests and crew,” the company said in a statement.

Two Royal Caribbean cruise ships were also struck with COVID-19 outbreaks earlier in the week.

Those who’ve tested positive on The Carnival Freedom are isolating as COVID cases skyrocket in Florida. Carnival Cruise Lines

The outbreaks come as cases in Florida have skyrocketed, driven by the spread of the new Omicron variant.

On Friday, the Sunshine State recorded 31,758 new cases, the most in a single day since the state has seen since early in the pandemic.

With Post wires