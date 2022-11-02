Third Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Tells Jury ‘He Was Like a Predator’

The third accuser in the Danny Masterson trial took the stand on Wednesday, telling jurors that he violently raped her after ignoring her repeated pleas and left her feeling like a “rag doll.”

The woman, who prefers to be known as Jane Doe #2, testified that Masterson invited her to his house sometime in late 2003. She said that he gave her a glass of wine to drink and then ordered her, “like a drill sergeant,” to remove her clothes and get in his jacuzzi.

More from Variety

She said she began to feel “heavy” and “numb,” and that she found herself in the jacuzzi with Masterson kissing her.

“I didn’t want any of what was happening,” she said. “I did start saying to him, ‘We cannot have sex, Danny. We cannot have sex.’”

She said that Masterson told her to get in his shower, and that he penetrated her there against her will. He then told her to go the bedroom, where they were kissing on the bed. She said she was “pleading” with him that they could not have sex, and that Masterson appeared to acknowledge that, saying, “OK.”

But she testified that at a certain point, he said “That’s it,” and “he flipped me over on the bed — fast — and he started pounding me from behind.”

“He was raping me,” she said. “I was shocked and I was like, ‘Oh my God, what are you doing? I told you not to do that.’”

She said he was pounding so hard that it hurt and that she had to suppress an impulse to vomit on his bed. Asked how she felt afterward, she said, “Awful. Out of it. Scared. In pain. Just a rag doll — not totally in charge of my faculties.”

Masterson is an active Scientologist, and Jane Doe #2 was a Scientologist at the time. She said that she initially could not process what happened to her as a rape, because of the consequences she might face.

Story continues

“I couldn’t think of him that way,” she said. “In the church, he was more important than me at the time. That would have made my life horrible. You’re not allowed to accuse someone of anything that’s against the law.”

The two other accusers in the case previously testified that they feared that if they reported Masterson to the police, they would be declared to be “suppressive persons” and would be excommunicated.

Jane Doe #2 said that afterward, she tried to “recontextualize” the incident to make it seem more romantic.

“I was gaslighting myself,” she said.

She called Masterson about a week later to ask why he hadn’t called her, saying she liked him and thought that he liked her. He said he had been busy and hung up. She said she only spoke to him a couple times after that.

She has since left the church, and said she now understands the incident was a rape.

“He was like a predator,” she said. “And as an adult woman, you have plenty of time to see these distinctions between someone having affinity for you and someone targeting you as a piece of meat.”

Her testimony is set to continue Wednesday afternoon.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.