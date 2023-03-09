Things get ‘a lot worse’ in Yellowjackets season 2 trailer

“Once upon a time, there was a place called the Wilderness. It was beautiful, but it was also violent and misunderstood. And it waited and waited to befriend whoever arrived.” The Yellowjackets season 2 trailer opens with teenage Van (Liv Hewson) telling a story. And from the looks of things, that story is about to take a very dark turn.

From what we know of Yellowjackets‘ return, the show is not holding back. (After all, co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco recently told EW that cannibalism is “just the tip of the iceberg.”) And now that Showtime has released the official trailer for the series’ upcoming second season, things do indeed seem to be getting, as teen Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) says, “a lot worse.”

Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Trailer | SHOWTIME

SHOWTIME ‘Yellowjackets’ season 2

But the teens aren’t the only ones facing darkness. “The whole time, there was some darkness out there,” adult Natalie (Juliette Lewis) says in the trailer. Adult Lottie (Simone Kessell) finishes the thought: “I thought we left it there when we were rescued, but now I realize we brought it back with us.” Speaking of being rescued, the trailer also offers a glimpse at that timeline, as the newly rescued teens are seen avoiding some very interested members of the press.

Other exciting (and terrifying) moments from the trailer include: The cops knocking on Shauna’s (Melanie Lynskey) door; Natalie and Lottie spending a lot of time together; the return of Taissa’s (Tawny Cypress) dark side; Misty (Christina Ricci) working with Elijah Wood’s new character; and the teens running toward something (or someone) with weapons drawn. And then there’s the final shot of the trailer: The teens carrying a body on a stick. Could that person be dinner?

Watch the full trailer below.

Yellowjackets returns Friday, March 24.

