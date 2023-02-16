Thief steals Bentley, trashes it after joyride in Manhattan

A man stole a Bentley in the East Village Thursday before plowing the luxury car into a curb across town, police said.

The thief grabbed the car from its parking spot on Avenue C and East 14th Street around 4:40 p.m.

The driver fled to the other side of Manhattan, where they plowed into another car at the intersection of Perry Street and Washington Avenue in the West Village.

The collision cost the white sedan its front right tire — as well as paint alongside the right side of the car — but the driver tried to continue onward.

After a few blocks, the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a curb.

Police apprehended the man at the scene.