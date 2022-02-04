‘They’re under each other’s skin’

The relationship between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert has come under focus again with the Utah Jazz struggling over the past few weeks. “Gobert and Mitchell have been at each other’s… I don’t know if I can say at each other’s throats,” said Brian Windhorst. “It’s back to being passively aggressively awkward,” interjected Tim MacMahon “It’s the most underplayed story in the league, I think,” continued Windhorst. “The Jazz are struggling a lot. This team had big expectations and they’re getting passed by frankly. They are not on the level they were a year ago. Donovan and Gobert, even though they’re both under long-term contract, are under each other’s skin. There’s all kind of subtweeting and passive aggressive stuff going on.”

Dating back to late December (a 20-game stretch), Mitchell Robinson is averaging:

10.6 points (on 82% shooting)

9.5 rebounds,

1.5 blocks.

Only two other players are averaging at least 10.5 points, 9.5 boards and 1.5 swats during this span:

Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert. – 9:39 AM

There are exceptions, but I think despite how much coaches talk defence, they gravitate toward voting for guys they have to game plan toward stopping.

In general, it’s harder for a defensive-minded big to break through. Saw it with Gobert, and is case with Middleton over Allen. – 8:14 PM

Draymond won’t count out the DPOY despite missing at least 25 games. Makes unnamed reference to Rudy Gobert winning it when playing 56 of 82 games in 2017-18. – 8:06 PM

Rudy Gobert is GREAT defensively. The rest of the Jazz … not so much. What can Utah do to improve their perimeter defense? @Kevin O’Connor takes a look on #TheVoidNBA.

📺: https://t.co/mlXSQIFCG8 pic.twitter.com/GOQzyBiGLY – 7:20 PM

“There’s looking over your shoulder,” said Tim MacMahon. “Here comes Danny Ainge who is the primary shot caller and a part time employee. Justin Zanik is still doing all the day-to-day GM work. “Justin Zanik, who is excellent at his job by the way, admitted he didn’t even know Danny Ainge right?” added Windhorst. “Danny Ainge is Ryan Smith, the new owner, is his guy,” said MacMahon. “They’re friends…” “When you bring in a guy in the middle of the season who doesn’t have relationships [with the front office],” said Windhorst. “Zanik reports to Ainge and Ainge and Ryan Smith make the decisions,” said MacMahon. -via RealGM / February 4, 2022

Windhorst and MacMahon added that Dwyane Wade and Donovan Mitchell had a large influence over the franchise. “And the other thing is, when you talk about the Jazz culture, part of the culture of this franchise right now is to to kiss Donovan Mitchell’s butt at every turn,” said MacMahon. -via RealGM / February 4, 2022

Eric Walden: Don, on Rudy seeming to call the team out publicly: “We all as a group hold each other accountable. That’s his way, I guess. I’m not too concerned about it. His just happened this way. Cool.” -via Twitter @tribjazz / January 15, 2022