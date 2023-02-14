“They’re Gonna Have To Get Used To It” – The Hamden Journal

Bella Ramsey is the star of HBO’s The Last of Us where she plays Ellie opposite Pedro Pascal’s Joel.

Ellie’s sexuality is important in the character’s story arc which is based on the Naughty Dog video game for Sony’s PlayStation. The series has been praised for the portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters with the episode that featured Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank’s (Murray Bartlett) love story one of the highlights of the season.

However, there are some viewers that have expressed their opposition to these characters and Ramsey says that they’ll just “have to get used to it.”

“I know people will think what they want to think. But they’re gonna have to get used to it. If you don’t want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that’s on you, and you’re missing out,” she told GQ in an interview.

Ramsey said she is not “particularly anxious about” the reaction from some viewers as The Last of Us: Part II has even more queer representation if the series continues to faithfully adapt the video games.

“It isn’t gonna make me afraid. I think that comes from a place of defiance,” she added.

Ramsey is looking forward to where her character is headed into the second season and talks about what she is most excited about.

“There are a few bits with Ellie on her own, probably, but I like the fact that she also has [Dina] now,” she said.

HBO recently renewed The Last of Us for a second season following weeks of viewership highs for the premium cable network.