Ryan Reynolds says he’s repeatedly mistaken for Ben Affleck — and doesn’t bother correcting the error.

The Red Notice actor, 45, said on the latest episode of Dear Hank and John podcast that employees at a Manhattan pizzeria he frequents think he’s the Oscar winner. Blake Lively’s husband says as of late he’s been getting questions about J.Lo.

“There’s a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I’ve been going to for years. They believe I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them,” Reynolds said.

He said he didn’t think “it would not go over well” if he spoke up about it now.

Reynolds wanted it known that he doesn’t take freebies as Affleck.

“I do everything normal like everybody else,” he said, making it clear he’s a paying customer. “They just think I’m Ben Affleck. They’ll ask how J.Lo is.” He replies, “Great” or “Good,” then “I get [my] pizza and off I go.”

Ryan Reynolds gets mistaken for Ben Affleck — and he doesn’t bother to correct. (Photos: Getty Images)

The father of three said what makes it seem “believable” that he is Affleck, is the fact that he seems “mildly put out” by the spree of personal questions each time he’s there. He said the workers also ask him about movies Affleck is in.

“When I leave, they think: I don’t think Ben Affleck is amused by us and our questions,” he said, adding, “I gotta be more chipper.”

Reynolds and Affleck both starred in the 2006 film Smokin’ Aces, so the men go way back. Also, Reynolds’s now-wife, Lively, appeared in Affleck’s 2010 The Town. Affleck recently told a funny story about making that movie with Lively — and a hilarious moment they had involving Matt Damon.

On the podcast, Reynolds also said he gets mistaken for fellow Canadian and famous Ryan, Ryan Gosling.

“The difference [there] is easy to spot. Ryan Gosling has blond hair and Ryan Reynolds is a s***,'” Reynolds quipped.