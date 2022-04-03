MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.REUTERS/Octavio Jones

In an interview on Saturday, he said several stations refused to let him appear in MyPillow spots.

“Believe me, they cancel, they will never get to sell my product again,” he added.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he has been barred from appearing in some of his company’s commercials.

“I had 12 TV stations just the other day now say that I couldn’t be in the commercials. I cannot personally be in them,” Lindell said during an interview with the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) on Saturday.

The business mogul did not specify which stations stopped him from appearing but said they were “smaller networks.”

Lindell, a strong supporter of former President Trump, has continued to spread baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. He has made several unfounded claims of voter fraud and further alleged that voting machines by Dominion and Smartmatic were responsible for it.

Recently, Lindell said he has plans to “sue all machines,” over false fraud election claims. No evidence, however, has been presented to prove his allegations.

In the RSBN interview, Lindell said: “They want my voice stopped.” He added that he had only heard the news about his appearance ban on Friday. “Believe me, they cancel, they will never get to sell my product again,” he said.

During the interview, Lindell also said that customers who buy his pillow products were in a unique situation because they “were supporting getting rid of” the voting machines “[and] everything we’re doing to save our country,” while also getting a “good product.”

