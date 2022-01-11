The Hamden Journal

They want ‘election chaos’ to ensure victory at the polls

Philippines poll body to rule by next week on Marcos disqualification bids

The Philippines’ poll body will rule by Jan. 17 on a series of petitions seeking to disqualify from presidential elections the son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, a commissioner said on Tuesday. Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the frontrunner for the May 9 election according to opinion polls, has faced at least eight complaints urging the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) to bar him from running, mainly over a 1995 tax evasion conviction. Aides to Marcos, 64, have rejected the petitions as propaganda aimed at discrediting him.

