The January 6 special committee on Wednesday decided to withdraw its subpoena of former President Trump as it concludes its work.

Trump’s testimony was no longer needed, according to the panel’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS).

Thompson noted in a letter to Trump’s attorneys: “In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena.”

He added, “Therefore, through this letter, I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to former President Trump, and notify you that he is no longer obligated to comply or produce records in response to said subpoena.”

Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump at a rally in Arizona.

Trump took to his social media platform to share the following message:

“Was just advised that the Unselect Committee of political Thugs has withdrawn the Subpoena of me concerning the January 6th Protest of the CROOKED 2020 Presidential Election. They probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in Court. Perhaps the FBI’s involvement in RIGGING the Election played into their decision. In any event, the Subpoena is DEAD!”

Trump was initially subpoenaed by the committee in October for testimony and documents regarding the protests at the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.