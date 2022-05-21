‘They don’t have me on camera’

The deranged sicko charged with stalking and brutally murdering Christina Yuna Lee in her Chinatown apartment believes he’ll get off scot-free — because he wasn’t caught on video killing her with her own kitchen knife.

Assamad Nash, 25, is seen on surveillance video following Lee into her Chrystie Street building and pushing his way into her home, and was found at the bloody murder scene hiding under a bed, authorities said.

But in a 30-minute video interview from Rikers Island, he said he doesn’t think that will be enough to put him away.

“First of all, they gotta have me on camera killing her, I’m not on camera touching her at all,” Nash said.

“They only got me on camera going into the building, that’s it. They ain’t got no camera showing me killing that lady.”

Video surveillance allegedly shows Nash following Lee into her apartment.

Nash said he was “trying to get into a mental health program at the hospital,” in a bid to beat the serious charges against him, and erupted from behind the glass wall at Rikers when questioned about the legal strategy.

“Listen! You’re not listening!” Nash shouted. “They gotta have you on camera killing her. They don’t got me on camera killing her. They only got me on camera following her into the building.”

Nash originally claimed another man had burst into Lee’s apartment and committed the crime. But in the jailhouse interview this week he changed his account of the February night Lee, 35, was sexually assaulted, stabbed and bled to death in her bathtub.

Lee was a successful producer who worked at the digital music platform Splice. Linkedin

“She called me,” Nash said. “She invited me over for a party. She was having a party and she invited me over for a drink.”

When asked to describe the moments leading up to Lee’s killing, Nash shrugged.

“I was too high,” Nash said, adding he was under the influence of “dust and K2” he had bought at 125th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem.

Nash claims Lee invited him over to her apartment. Alec Tabak

“I don’t remember nothing. I told you. I wasn’t in my right state of mind. It’s crazy being on that stuff.”

Nash, who is charged with first-degree murder, burglary, and sexually motivated burglary, said vaguely, “That situation happened. Then she died. And they told me I did that and all that crazy stuff, you know?”

Apparently bored during the interview, Nash yawned, and occasionally laughed.

Lee was stabbed and bled to death in her bathtub. Twitter / Splice

Nash claimed he met Lee in a park near her home and the two would “chill and relax” together from time to time — which is what he said they were doing the night she was killed.

When questioned as to why Lee, a successful and creative producer who worked at the digital music platform Splice, would invite the homeless, sky-high Nash into her home, he became irritated.

“I just told you,” he said. “She invited me.”

Nash pictured while being taken into custody by police.

Lee was returning home from a club on Feb. 13 when Nash allegedly began following her, police said. Video shows Nash, whose rap sheet includes robberies, following the Korean-American woman and keeping his distance as she climbed six flights of stairs to her apartment.

Nash pushed his way inside once Lee reached her door, and inside stabbed her to death with a yellow-handled knife from her own kitchen, authorities charge.

He tried to flee on a fire escape before heading back inside and scurrying under a bed, police sources told The Post.

Nash said he was “too high” to remember the moments before Lee’s death.

The bloody crime rocked the city amid a surge of violence against Asian New Yorkers.

Lee, a Rutgers University graduate, had worked on campaigns, for big-name companies like Google, Twix, Equinox, TOMS, Cole Haan and ALDO.

Angela Lee, Christina’s sister, declined comment.

Nash said he grew up in Newark, NJ, and had “mental problems” since childhood, but could not identify a specific diagnosis. He is currently on Remeron, an anti-depressant, while in jail, he said.

Nash being led to his arraignment on Feb. 14. Paul Martinka

He was mute as a child, he said, and his late older brother taught him how to talk. As an adult, he frequently slept on the streets or in homeless shelters, only sometimes staying with his mom.

He’s never held a job, he said. “I worked at a Taco Bell for about a week. That’s about it.”

Nash seemed pleased with himself. “Listen, listen, I’m a good person,” he said, “I do a lot of music. And I got a lot of talent. You know, I can sing very good. I did a lot of good stuff for the city of New York. I help people out. I did a lot of good stuff, you know?”