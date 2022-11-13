They do, they do! Tiffany Trump weds her billionaire boo at a glam Mar-a-Lago shindig

The bride and groom with the bride’s parents, Marla Maples and former President Donald Trump

Surely there is not another hydrangea bloom remaining east of the Mississippi.

They are all at the Mar-a-Lago Club, breathing their last after serving nobly as the botanical stars at the wedding of Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos.

Really. There were thousands of them, in every color produced by nature — and a few not.

The much-anticipated event took place late Saturday afternoon, perfectly timed so that the couple finished their vows just as the sun was going down. Sort of a symbolic sunset on their life as singles, as it were.

Symbolism and evocation was rife at the union of the former president’s youngest daughter, 29, and the 25-year-old Lebanese-American billionaire.

As guests gathered before the ceremony, the sound system piped in “Nessum dorma,” from Puccini’s opera Turandot.

It is the song that Donald and Melania chose for their first dance at their own wedding more than 15 years ago.

The father of the bride walks his daughter down the aisle

In an homage to her husband’s Lebanese heritage, the bride chose Lebanese designer Elie Saab to design her dress.

The dress … Lawdy, the dress. In a word, staggering. Elegantly simple in design with a ballerina neckline, long sleeves and a fitted waist falling into an a-line skirt, the dress was of an iridescent fabric embroidered with thousand of tiny beads that shot out tiny rays of light with every down the aisle. The bride looked like a walking diamond.

(Not to take away from the actual diamond on her ring finger, because that was all “yep, here’s my giant shiny self, closing the deal,” too.)

About the bride. Lawdy, the bride. Absolutely breathtaking, with a dress that fit her perfectly and her long blonde hair falling in ringlets over her shoulder. Perfection.

Also remarkably poised and composed for a bride who just three days earlier was facing the prospect of Hurricane Nicole blowing her wedding plans away.

More takeaways:

* The bridesmaids paid homage to the bride with their dresses in Tiffany blue;

* Cementing the Lebanese connection, the wedding planner was Toni Briess, based in Beirut and Paris;

The bride chose her half-sister Ivanka as matron of honor

* The bride’s mother, Marla Maples, also wore a dress by Elie Saab, a one-shouldered bias-cut lilac number that played well against her coloring (extra points for the matching nail polish)

* The Trump grandchildren had role as junior bridesmaids, flower girls and page boys:

* There was not a hint anywhere on the vast estate that a hurricane brushed by. Not even a fallen palm frond;

* The couple chose Toploader’s cover of “Dancing in the Moonlight” for their first dance;

* For the reception, the bride changed into a second dance-friendly dress which took a supporting role to a blazing diamond necklace;

* Donald and Melania danced to “Strangers in the Night”;

* Menu cards were etched mirrors, which made them pretty much Instagram-proof because the mirror reflected the camera flash;

* For all of its high-profile characters, the wedding itself was kept under wraps. Lookie-loos driving down South Ocean Boulevard saw only two police officers directing traffic in front of Mar-a-Lago — until they made the turn to the causeway, where scores of paparazzi jammed the walkway, trying to get shots with their telephoto lenses; and finally;

* Mother of the bride Maples told People magazine that the wedding cake was a replica of a custom, 7-foot-tall Sylvia Weinstock wedding cake from Marla and Donald’s 1993 wedding.

Nothing like a reminder to everybody present — particularly Donald and Melania — that Marla was there first.

Yep, narcissism has a color. It’s lilac.

