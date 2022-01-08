They Are ‘Committed to Their Well-Being,’ Says Source

Demi Lovato

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Demi Lovato quietly completed another rehab program last year.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Grammy Award nominee, 29, has since returned home from the treatment facility and has been maintaining their sobriety and mental health following their 2018 near-fatal drug overdose.

“Demi is committed to their well-being, and throughout their life, they plan to do regular check-ins to make sure they are putting themselves first,” the insider says.

A rep for Lovato hasn’t commented following PEOPLE’s request.

They went to rehab for the first time in late 2010 before living in a sober-living facility in 2012. The Disney Channel alum entered another in-patient program after their 2018 overdose.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato/Instagram

Lovato said last year in their YouTube docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil that they still drank and smoked marijuana in moderation after their overdose, which they admitted “isn’t for everyone.” But last month, they announced that they’ve since ditched the “California sober” lifestyle.

“I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” Lovato wrote on their Instagram Story. “Sober sober is the only way to be.”

The Tell Me You Love Me artist, who said they have “brain damage” after suffering three strokes and a heart attack in the wake of their overdose, told PEOPLE last year that they “wouldn’t change a thing” and they’re “so proud of the person I am today.”

“Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned,” Lovato said. “It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don’t regret anything.”