These Two Telecom Stocks are Buys, According to BofA

With the broad equity market under pressure in recent months, telecommunications stocks might offer a safe haven.

“Telecom stocks looked boring when markets were willing to pay anything for growth stocks versus value,” Bank of America analysts wrote in a commentary.

“As growth stories run out of steam and … valuations get revised lower, we believe telecom’s stability looks attractive by comparison.”

The analysts identify two stocks to buy and one to avoid. First, let’s look at the buys.

ATT  (T) – Get AT&T Inc. Report