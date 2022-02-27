These two California beaches ranked among the best in the nation, Tripadvisor says

Two beaches in California ranked among the best in the United States.

Moonstone Beach in Cambria and La Jolla Cove in San Diego landed top spots on Tripadvisor’s 2022 “Best of the Best Beaches” in the United States.

The top 10 beaches were selected “based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings” from Tripadvisor users between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021.

Moonstone Beach — Cambria

At No. 4, Moonstone Beach attracted Tripadvisor reviewers for its ocean views and relaxing 1-mile boardwalk along the coastline.

“Enjoyed our walk on the boardwalk with the sea breeze and fog,” one reviewer wrote. “A very easy walk among the pines, with restaurants across the road.”

This beach isn’t for sunbathing, some reviewers said. But visitors can hunt for moonstones along the beach.

“Once we discovered the moonstones and how to identify them, our trip was made. We spent hours walking, splashing,” one reviewer said. “Definitely will be returning to this magical spot.”

Moonstone Beach is about 35 miles northwest of San Luis Obispo.

La Jolla Cove — San Diego

One of the best beaches in country is in La Jolla, a neighborhood in northwestern San Diego, and it’s ranked at No. 9.

La Jolla Cove is a popular spot to watch sea lions lounging along the beach.

“If you are animal lover it is a must. We spent hours watching the seals and sea lions and their frolicking around,” one reviewer said. “You can get to them quite close.”

The area is close to restaurants and shops so parking can be a problem, another reviewer wrote. But the views are “stunning.”

Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area in Puako, Hawaii, ranked No. 1 on Tripadvisor’s 2022 “Best of the Best Beaches” list.

