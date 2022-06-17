These three players rose up for the shorthanded Mets in wild comeback win over the Brewers

NEW YORK — The Mets have had to take collective measures to make up for the injuries that have dotted their lineup and pitching staff throughout the season.

Thursday night was no different.

Despite Tylor Megill exiting in the fourth inning with right shoulder discomfort and Starling Marte and Eduardo Escobar both out of the lineup, the Mets still manufactured a 5-4 comeback win over the Brewers in the series finale in front of 25,002 at Citi Field.

In the eighth inning, a leadoff single from J.D. Davis and errant throw from Rowdy Tellez with no outs set the stage for the Mets’ winning run.

New York Mets’ Tylor Megill pitches during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York.

Marte, who wasn’t available to hit or throw with a right forearm contusion, came in as a pinch runner and scored the go-ahead run on a chopper from Nick Plummer to the right side.

“It was pretty much try to get something I could put a decent swing on,” Plummer said. “I saw the infield was in and try to put something good on the ball. Definitely good to come through. It was definitely nice having Starling over there at third. You had a really had a good chance to score a run if you put a decent ball in play.”

Escobar was out with what Buck Showalter called a “non-workplace event,” meaning catcher Patrick Mazeika was the team’s lone healthy reserve.

In the top of the ninth inning, Edwin Diaz got some help as Hunter Renfroe was thrown out at home on a relay from Plummer to Pete Alonso and then struck out Christian Yelich for his 13th save.

“It was great. A big moment right there to keep the lead like that late in the game,” Alonso said. “That’s huge. I was really stoked that we made the play in time. That was huge and then Sugar did his job shutting the door. It was an excellent team win tonight.”

It capped another series victory at home for the shorthanded Mets (42-23), who have now won four straight series at home.

Megill had been cruising with a one-run lead until the fourth inning when he gave up a tying home run to Christian Yelich. Then, the Brewers loaded the bases with back-to-back singles and Andrew McCutchen wore down Megill with an eight-pitch walk.

The Mets starting pitcher exited following the next pitch to Omar Narvaez, who ripped a two-run single off Chasen Shreve. And Renfroe tacked on one more run on a fielder’s choice.

But trailing 4-1, the Mets chiseled away at the lead in the next five innings, culminating in the go-ahead eighth.

Here were the major players in the Mets’ comeback victory:

Mark Canha

With Marte out of the starting lineup and left-hander Aaron Ashby on the mound, Canha made his third start in the leadoff position.

New York Mets’ Mark Canha, right, celebrates with Nick Plummer after they scored on a two-run home run by Canha during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York.

Showalter’s decision paid off as Canha drew an eight-pitch walk to start the game and then scored the opening run on an RBI single from Jeff McNeil.

He delivered one of the biggest hits of the game in the top of the fifth inning when he tied the game at four on a two-run home run to right field.

With the Mets shorthanded, Canha remained in the game after being hit in the hand in the seventh inning. He seemed unbothered, notching his first stolen base in the next at-bat.

Seth Lugo

With Megill only lasting 3⅓ innings, the Mets needed a lift from somewhere in their bullpen.

Lugo was nearly perfect in the sixth and seventh innings, while throwing two innings for the third time this season. He provided length, throwing 30 pitches to bridge the gap to Drew Smith and Diaz across the final two innings.

Lugo pitched a perfect sixth inning with strikeouts of Luis Urias and Narvaez. In the seventh, he began with a strikeout of Renfoe and worked around an infield single by getting Yelich to swing through a low curveball.

“It’s one thing to bring guys in, but they have to get people out with the pitches they have available, and they did that,” Showalter said.

Jeff McNeil

When the Mets needed a spark offensively, McNeil was there to provide it.

With two runners on and one out in the first inning, McNeil proved why he has been so adept at producing with runners in scoring position.

New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil, right, throws to first base after forcing out Milwaukee Brewers’ Omar Narvaez (10) during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York. Hunter Renfroe was safe at first. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

He poked an RBI single through the middle to plate the opening run. It was his 22nd hit with runners in scoring position on the season, which is tied for the third-most in Major League Baseball.

In the fourth inning, he drew a one-out walk and came around to score the second run of the game from second base on an RBI single from Tomas Nido.

