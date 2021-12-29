The Hamden Journal

These stocks are down at least 20% from 2021 highs, but Wall Street sees them gaining as much as 87% in 2022

This has been a remarkable year for stocks, but it may surprise you how many are in bear-market territory, usually defined as a decline of at least 20%.

Among a large group of beaten-down stocks, analysts working for brokerage firms expect dozens to soar in 2022. See them below.

A solid 2021, but look at the cap-weighting

The benchmark S&P 500 index
SPX
has risen 27.4% during 2021, following a 16.3% in 2020 — two years of pandemic and two years of double-digit gains. (All price changed in this article exclude dividends.)

You probably know the S&P 500 is weighted by market capitalization, but you might not be aware of how extreme the weighting can be. Take a look at the weighting and performance of the top five companies held by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
SPY,
which tracks the S&P 500. Together, they make up 23% of the fund’s portfolio and the index:

Company

 Ticker

 Price change – 2021

 Share of SPY
Apple Inc.

 AAPL 35.1%

 6.9%
Microsoft Corp.

 MSFT 53.4%

 6.3%
Amazon.com Inc.

 AMZN 4.8%

 3.7%
Alphabet Inc. Class A

 GOOGL 67.4%

 2.2%
Tesla Inc.

 TSLA 54.2%

 2.2%
Alphabet Inc. Class C

 GOOG 67.2%

 2.1%
Source: FactSet

SPY and the S&P 500 include two common-share classes for Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL

GOOG
and two apiece for four other companies, for a total of 505 stocks.

Stocks in bear markets that analysts love

For a broader list of large-cap stocks listed in the U.S., including those of some of China’s biggest internet players, we added the components of the Nasdaq-100 Index
NDX,
comprised of the 100 largest Nasdaq-listed companies by market capitalization and tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust
QQQ.

After removing duplicates, this left a list of 529 stocks.

Within in the group, 94 are in a bear market — that is, they were down at least 20% from their 2021 intraday highs through Dec. 28, according to data provided by FactSet.

Among the 94, there are 30 with “buy” or equivalent ratings from at least two-thirds of analysts polled by FactSet. Here they are, sorted by the 12-month upside potential implied by the consensus price targets:

Company

 Ticker

 Decline from 2021 high

 Closing price – Dec. 28

 2021 high

 Date of 2021 high

 Share “buy” ratings

 Consensus price target

 Implied 12-month upside potential
Pinduoduo Inc. ADR Class A

 PDD -73.6%

 $56.04

 $212.60

 02/16/2021

 76%

 $104.54

 87%
Baidu Inc. ADR Class A

 BIDU -60.3%

 $140.88

 $354.82

 02/22/2021

 83%

 $232.32

 65%
JD.com Inc. ADR Class A

 JD -39.2%

 $65.87

 $108.29

 02/17/2021

 94%

 $106.30

 61%
MercadoLibre Inc.

 MELI -34.8%

 $1,316.28

 $2,020.00

 01/21/2021

 87%

 $2,011.00

 53%
Caesars Entertainment Inc.

 CZR -22.6%

 $92.78

 $119.81

 10/01/2021

 94%

 $137.36

 48%
Generac Holdings Inc.

 GNRC -33.6%

 $348.18

 $524.31

 11/02/2021

 77%

 $514.11

 48%
Alaska Air Group Inc.

 ALK -28.8%

 $52.90

 $74.25

 04/07/2021

 93%

 $77.71

 47%
PayPal Holdings Inc.

 PYPL -38.7%

 $190.10

 $310.16

 07/26/2021

 84%

 $273.65

 44%
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Class A

 CRWD -30.6%

 $207.23

 $298.48

 11/10/2021

 86%

 $291.88

 41%
Trip.com Group Ltd. ADR

 TCOM -48.5%

 $23.29

 $45.19

 03/17/2021

 79%

 $32.78

 41%
T-Mobile US Inc.

 TMUS -21.3%

 $118.16

 $150.20

 07/16/2021

 81%

 $165.51

 40%
Enphase Energy Inc.

 ENPH -33.9%

 $186.79

 $282.46

 11/22/2021

 67%

 $260.92

 40%
Global Payments Inc.

 GPN -38.8%

 $135.15

 $220.81

 04/26/2021

 85%

 $188.41

 39%
NetEase Inc. ADR

 NTES -27.7%

 $97.15

 $134.33

 02/11/2021

 97%

 $134.53

 38%
Activision Blizzard Inc.

 ATVI -36.2%

 $66.67

 $104.53

 02/16/2021

 71%

 $90.86

 36%
Southwest Airlines Co.

 LUV -34.7%

 $42.29

 $64.75

 04/14/2021

 78%

 $57.32

 36%
Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

 FIS -29.9%

 $109.29

 $155.96

 04/29/2021

 74%

 $146.86

 34%
Match Group Inc.

 MTCH -27.0%

 $132.94

 $182.00

 10/21/2021

 68%

 $175.11

 32%
Leidos Holdings Inc.

 LDOS -22.4%

 $88.26

 $113.75

 01/25/2021

 71%

 $115.00

 30%
WestRock Co.

 WRK -28.8%

 $44.19

 $62.03

 05/17/2021

 67%

 $56.92

 29%
Medtronic PLC

 MDT -23.1%

 $104.53

 $135.89

 09/09/2021

 85%

 $134.52

 29%
Teleflex Inc.

 TFX -26.6%

 $330.03

 $449.38

 04/28/2021

 75%

 $424.11

 29%
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

 ZBH -28.9%

 $128.21

 $180.36

 04/29/2021

 68%

 $163.71

 28%
PTC Inc.

 PTC -20.4%

 $122.34

 $153.73

 07/23/2021

 71%

 $156.15

 28%
Phillips 66

 PSX -21.6%

 $73.93

 $94.34

 06/10/2021

 79%

 $93.50

 26%
Boeing Co.

 BA -26.0%

 $206.13

 $278.57

 03/15/2021

 73%

 $259.61

 26%
Okta Inc. Class A

 OKTA -23.6%

 $224.47

 $294.00

 02/12/2021

 82%

 $279.88

 25%
Walt Disney Co.

 DIS -23.6%

 $155.20

 $203.02

 03/08/2021

 70%

 $193.29

 25%
Corning Inc.

 GLW -20.2%

 $37.35

 $46.82

 04/26/2021

 69%

 $44.38

 19%
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

 LW -28.0%

 $62.22

 $86.41

 03/08/2021

 78%

 $73.29

 18%
Source: FactSet

You can click the tickers for more about each company. Click here for Tomi Kilgore’s detailed guide to the wealth of information for free on the MarketWatch quote page.

