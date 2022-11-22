These stocks are burning cash fast and might need to raise capital soon, Goldman Sachs flags

Equity strategists at Goldman Sachs

GS,

+0.27%

point out the cost of money is no longer next to nothing. The weighted average cost of capital for U.S. companies has gone from near the lowest level in history to 6%, the highest level in a decade.

The 200 basis point increase during the year is the largest 12-month rise in 40 years, and the Goldman team doesn’t expect a big drop anytime soon, as they think the Fed will pause once it takes rates between 5% and 5.25%.