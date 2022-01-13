The Hamden Journal

These S&P 500 stocks have cratered, but analysts think 12 can turn it around with rebounds of up to 70%

A period of high inflation and rising interest rates has taken out shares of companies with rich valuations. Then there’s the stubborn coronavirus, with variants raising infection rates and causing stocks in travel-related industries to crash after they staged partial recoveries.

Uncertainty is in the air, and a 7% consumer inflation rate doesn’t help. A prolonged period of rising interest rates will make the bond market more attractive to investors who had fled to the stock market in search of yields during the pandemic.

In the S&P 500 Index
SPX,
-1.42%,
85 stocks were down at least 20% from their 52-week highs through Jan. 12. A 20% decline is generally considered bear-market territory. Still, the benchmark index actually rose slightly Jan. 12, when the government reported eye-popping inflation figures, and closed at a level only 2% below its all-time intraday high set Jan. 4.

Worst S&P 500 performers from 52-week highs

Narrowing the list of decliners, here are the 25 S&P 500 stocks that have fallen at least 30% from their 52-week intraday highs:

Company

 Ticker

 Decline from 52-week high

 Closing price – Jan. 12

 52-week high

 Date of 52-week high
Penn National Gaming Inc.

 PENN,
-3.60% 		-66.6%

 $47.44

 $142.00

 03/15/2021
ViacomCBS Inc. Class B

 VIAC,
+3.49% 		-65.7%

 $34.97

 $101.97

 03/15/2021
Discovery Inc. Class A

 DISCA,
+1.91% 		-63.2%

 $28.79

 $78.14

 03/19/2021
Moderna Inc.

 MRNA,
-5.71% 		-55.2%

 $222.89

 $497.49

 08/10/2021
Gap Inc.

 GPS,
+3.83% 		-52.8%

 $17.75

 $37.63

 05/18/2021
Biogen Inc.

 BIIB,
+5.03% 		-51.9%

 $225.34

 $468.55

 06/07/2021
Twitter Inc.

 TWTR,
-3.85% 		-50.2%

 $40.25

 $80.75

 02/25/2021
Enphase Energy Inc.

 ENPH,
-3.88% 		-47.2%

 $149.28

 $282.46

 11/22/2021
Etsy Inc.

 ETSY,
-6.32% 		-42.1%

 $178.06

 $307.75

 11/26/2021
Las Vegas Sands Corp.

 LVS,
-3.31% 		-41.7%

 $38.95

 $66.77

 03/03/2021
Wynn Resorts Ltd.

 WYNN,
-1.83% 		-40.4%

 $85.80

 $143.88

 03/15/2021
PayPal Holdings Inc.

 PYPL,
-3.31% 		-39.6%

 $187.20

 $310.16

 07/26/2021
Generac Holdings Inc.

 GNRC,
-2.71% 		-39.2%

 $319.00

 $524.31

 11/02/2021
Activision Blizzard Inc.

 ATVI,
-0.99% 		-38.0%

 $64.81

 $104.53

 02/16/2021
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

 MKTX,
-2.01% 		-37.0%

 $371.37

 $589.25

 02/02/2021
IPG Photonics Corporation

 IPGP,
-2.71% 		-36.9%

 $165.74

 $262.55

 01/19/2021
Paycom Software Inc.

 PAYC,
-4.33% 		-35.9%

 $358.07

 $558.97

 11/02/2021
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

 NCLH,
+4.01% 		-35.6%

 $22.22

 $34.49

 03/04/2021
Citrix Systems Inc.

 CTXS,
-2.07% 		-33.3%

 $96.82

 $145.19

 01/27/2021
SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

 SEDG,
-0.23% 		-33.0%

 $261.02

 $389.71

 11/22/2021
Global Payments Inc.

 GPN,
+0.34% 		-32.6%

 $148.73

 $220.81

 04/26/2021
Match Group Inc.

 MTCH,
-0.71% 		-31.8%

 $124.08

 $182.00

 10/21/2021
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

 CDAY,
-5.21% 		-31.0%

 $89.97

 $130.37

 11/03/2021
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

 ZBH,
+1.98% 		-30.4%

 $125.58

 $180.36

 04/29/2021
Southwest Airlines Co.

 LUV,
+1.28% 		-30.2%

 $45.21

 $64.75

 04/14/2021
Stocks expected to bounce back

Among the 25 decliners listed above, 12 have majority “buy” or equivalent ratings among analysts polled by FactSet. So here’s the entire list again, but sorted this time by the percentage of favorable ratings and showing how much upside potential the analysts see over the next year, based on consensus price targets:

Company

 Ticker

 Share “buy” ratings

 Closing price – Jan. 12

 Consensus price target

 Implied 12-month upside potential
Global Payments Inc.

 GPN,
+0.34% 		85%

 $148.73

 $185.48

 25%
Generac Holdings Inc.

 GNRC,
-2.71% 		83%

 $319.00

 $511.32

 60%
PayPal Holdings Inc.

 PYPL,
-3.31% 		82%

 $187.20

 $265.12

 42%
Match Group Inc.

 MTCH,
-0.71% 		70%

 $124.08

 $172.89

 39%
Activision Blizzard Inc.

 ATVI,
-0.99% 		70%

 $64.81

 $90.40

 39%
Southwest Airlines Co.

 LUV,
+1.28% 		70%

 $45.21

 $56.06

 24%
Paycom Software Inc.

 PAYC,
-4.33% 		65%

 $358.07

 $530.33

 48%
Enphase Energy Inc.

 ENPH,
-3.88% 		63%

 $149.28

 $254.08

 70%
Etsy Inc.

 ETSY,
-6.32% 		62%

 $178.06

 $256.41

 44%
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

 ZBH,
+1.98% 		59%

 $125.58

 $160.38

 28%
SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

 SEDG,
-0.23% 		56%

 $261.02

 $347.73

 33%
Penn National Gaming Inc.

 PENN,
-3.60% 		55%

 $47.44

 $76.67

 62%
Biogen Inc.

 BIIB,
+5.03% 		50%

 $225.34

 $297.39

 32%
Las Vegas Sands Corp.

 LVS,
-3.31% 		50%

 $38.95

 $49.17

 26%
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

 NCLH,
+4.01% 		50%

 $22.22

 $30.77

 38%
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

 CDAY,
-5.21% 		50%

 $89.97

 $119.83

 33%
ViacomCBS Inc. Class B

 VIAC,
+3.49% 		43%

 $34.97

 $46.65

 33%
Moderna Inc.

 MRNA,
-5.71% 		42%

 $222.89

 $296.00

 33%
Discovery Inc. Class A

 DISCA,
+1.91% 		40%

 $28.79

 $39.56

 37%
IPG Photonics Corporation

 IPGP,
-2.71% 		36%

 $165.74

 $199.22

 20%
Wynn Resorts Ltd.

 WYNN,
-1.83% 		31%

 $85.80

 $103.19

 20%
Twitter Inc.

 TWTR,
-3.85% 		28%

 $40.25

 $62.79

 56%
Citrix Systems Inc.

 CTXS,
-2.07% 		20%

 $96.82

 $99.08

 2%
Gap Inc.

 GPS,
+3.83% 		18%

 $17.75

 $22.33

 26%
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

 MKTX,
-2.01% 		17%

 $371.37

 $413.00

 11%
