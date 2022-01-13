These S&P 500 stocks have cratered, but analysts think 12 can turn it around with rebounds of up to 70%

A period of high inflation and rising interest rates has taken out shares of companies with rich valuations. Then there’s the stubborn coronavirus, with variants raising infection rates and causing stocks in travel-related industries to crash after they staged partial recoveries.

Uncertainty is in the air, and a 7% consumer inflation rate doesn’t help. A prolonged period of rising interest rates will make the bond market more attractive to investors who had fled to the stock market in search of yields during the pandemic.