These Sony noise-canceling wireless headphones are over 40 percent off at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Grab these headphones on mega-sale today. (Photo: Amazon)

We know it’s pretty tough to find the trifecta of a good pair of headphones from a great brand at a stellar price. But sometimes we get lucky and a big name drops the price on a primo pair. This is one of those moments: The wireless Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise-Canceling Headphones are on sale for $148, or $102 off, at Amazon. Hang on, we’re gonna do the math….whoa, that’s over 40 percent off! Even better: They’ll arrive in time for Christmas. Win-win!

Amazon will give you free shipping on these babies. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods, exclusive sales and two-day shipping on many, many items. Not yet a member? Why not? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

$148 $250 at Amazon

Let’s talk about these headphones. Originally priced at $250, they feature the crisp and clear audio you’d expect from a premier brand like Sony. Best of all, this is just about the wallet-friendliest way to get premium noise canceling — i.e., Sony’s Dual Noise Sensor Technology that blocks out nearly all background and ambient sound. Gone are the days of air conditioner humming and washing machine tumbling encroaching on your jams; from here on it’ll just be you and your music.

But what fans really love about these headphones is the bass.

“I LOVE this headphones!!!” a five-star reviewer said. “I’m a huge bass lover and the bass sounds from this headphones are awesome! And yeah, noise canceling, it’s amazing. My apartment is under construction and it’s always annoying me, but these headphones definitely help me to escape from those horrible noises!!!!”

They even fold up for easy storage. (Photo: Amazon)

$148 $250 at Amazon

Sony’s Touch Sensor controls make it easy to play, pause, skip tracks, control volume and more with just a tap or swipe on the right ear cup. You can even answer calls with a tap when paired to a smartphone via Bluetooth.

Story continues

If you’re looking for a great pair of brand-name wireless noise-canceling headphones, the Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise-Canceling Headphones are a great midrange pick. They come in black and blue and have a battery life of up to 30 hours. Said a fan: “The noise canceling quality is great. The microphone works really well for calls, and I find myself using it all day for working from home. I have tried using earbuds before, but find they hurt my ears after a few hours. These over-the-ear style headphones however are really comfortable, and I can wear them all day without any discomfort. The quality of the sound while playing music is also amazing. As the title calls out, they amplify the bass really well.”

$148 $250 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Sony X85J 65-inch 4K Smart Google TV, $898 (was $1,200), amazon.com

TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series Smart Android TV, $150 (was $230), amazon.com

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV, $300 (was $350), amazon.com

Hisense 50-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV, $398 (was $540), amazon.com

Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K TV, $250 (was $350), amazon.com

Headphones and earbud deals:

Sennheiser HD 450SE Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones, $90 (was $200), amazon.com

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $199 (was $279), amazon.com

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $30 (was $50), amazon.com

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphone, $80 (was $135), amazon.com

JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $50 (was $100), amazon.com

Smartphone and tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Smart home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Shark ZU782 Rotator Lift-Away DuoClean Pro Upright Vacuum, $283 (was $370), amazon.com

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $116 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com

Black+Decker 20V Max Handheld Vacuum, $58 (was $90), amazon.com

iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $450 (was $650), amazon.com

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $250 (was $300), amazon.com

Fashion deals:

Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants for Women, $30 (was $36), amazon.com

Herou Womens Long Sleeve Turtleneck, $19 (was $29), amazon.com

Globalwin Women’s Quilted Knee-High Fashion Boots, $40 (were $51), amazon.com

Women’s Casual Long Open Front Drape Lightweight Duster, $23 (was $33), amazon.com

Merokeety Women’s Crew Neck Long Sleeve Color Block Knit Sweater, $35 (was $46), amazon.com

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White Teeth Whitening Kit, $30 (was $40), amazon.com

Hand Cream Gift Set (10 Packs) w/Foot Cream & Lip Balm, $16 (was $30), amazon.com

Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set, $14 (was $20), amazon.com

Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity, $91.50 (was $160), amazon.com

Organic Vitamin E Oil Bundle, $45 (was $65), amazon.com

Bedding deals:

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.