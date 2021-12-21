These Sony noise-canceling wireless headphones are over 40 percent off at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
We know it’s pretty tough to find the trifecta of a good pair of headphones from a great brand at a stellar price. But sometimes we get lucky and a big name drops the price on a primo pair. This is one of those moments: The wireless Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise-Canceling Headphones are on sale for $148, or $102 off, at Amazon. Hang on, we’re gonna do the math….whoa, that’s over 40 percent off! Even better: They’ll arrive in time for Christmas. Win-win!
$148
$250 at Amazon
Let’s talk about these headphones. Originally priced at $250, they feature the crisp and clear audio you’d expect from a premier brand like Sony. Best of all, this is just about the wallet-friendliest way to get premium noise canceling — i.e., Sony’s Dual Noise Sensor Technology that blocks out nearly all background and ambient sound. Gone are the days of air conditioner humming and washing machine tumbling encroaching on your jams; from here on it’ll just be you and your music.
But what fans really love about these headphones is the bass.
“I LOVE this headphones!!!” a five-star reviewer said. “I’m a huge bass lover and the bass sounds from this headphones are awesome! And yeah, noise canceling, it’s amazing. My apartment is under construction and it’s always annoying me, but these headphones definitely help me to escape from those horrible noises!!!!”
Sony’s Touch Sensor controls make it easy to play, pause, skip tracks, control volume and more with just a tap or swipe on the right ear cup. You can even answer calls with a tap when paired to a smartphone via Bluetooth.
If you’re looking for a great pair of brand-name wireless noise-canceling headphones, the Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise-Canceling Headphones are a great midrange pick. They come in black and blue and have a battery life of up to 30 hours. Said a fan: “The noise canceling quality is great. The microphone works really well for calls, and I find myself using it all day for working from home. I have tried using earbuds before, but find they hurt my ears after a few hours. These over-the-ear style headphones however are really comfortable, and I can wear them all day without any discomfort. The quality of the sound while playing music is also amazing. As the title calls out, they amplify the bass really well.”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
