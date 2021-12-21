Seahawks vs. Rams gameday info: Time, TV, radio, streaming options

The Seahawks and Rams’ long-awaited Week 15 matchup will kickoff about 90 minutes from now at SoFi Stadium.

Here are the inactives lists for both teams for tonight’s game.

Seahawks inactives

QB Jacob Eason

OL Dakoda Shepley

If this looks short it’s because due to their extensive pandemic problems the Seahawks were able to leave only two players inactive this week. Four players have been activated from the practice squad as COVID replacements and those don’t count against the active roster.

In addition to these two, Seattle has 10 players on its reserve/COVID-19 list. That group includes wide receiver Tyler Lockett, cornerback D.J. Reed, running back Alex Collins, defensive tackle Bryan Mone, defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr., right tackle Brandon Shell and running back Travis Homer. Three more practice squad players are out, as well.

Rams inactives

QB Bryce Perkins

LB Chris Garrett

LB Terrell Lewis

LB Anthony Hines II

LA also has 16 players out due to COVID, including tight end Tyler Higbee, offensive tackle Rob Havenstein and strong safety Jordan Fuller.

