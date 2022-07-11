These money and investing tips can help you hit the market’s curveballs

Don’t miss these top money and investing features:

Sign up here to get MarketWatch’s best mutual funds and ETF stories emailed to you weekly!

This average dividend yield of this list is double that of the S&P 500. Read More

If you buy the S&P 500 Index now, there is only a 4% chance you’ll be paying too much

Selling after the market has fallen is seldom a good idea — especially now that stocks are cheap. Read More

‘If it’s a recession… buy!’ This little-known market indicator is telling you to scoop up stocks on the cheap

The ‘Recession Buy Indicator’ is a contrarian measure that’s been right more often than not. Read More

Commodity ETFs tumble on recession worries, but catch a rally on ‘Reinflation Day’

In this week’s ETF Wrap, you’ll see how hard commodity funds have been hit recently amid growing fears of a recession. Read More

These 10 stocks from a sector that is a bear-market bulwark have upside potential of up to 30%

There is no way to know if we have already hit the bottom of the current bear-market cycle for stocks. Read More

The ‘big low’ hasn’t been reached, and won’t be until the Fed lady sings, Bank of America strategist says

Channelling his inner Yogi Berra, Bank of America Securities chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett says the bear market won’t end until the Fed lady sings. Read More

The stock-market bears are relentless

The S&P index’s downtrend lines – lower highs and lower lows – remain in effect. Read More

Risk-management tools aren’t equipped for climate change and other systemic shocks. This is what ESG investors need to be ready.

System-level approach to ESG can help combat the ‘greenwashing’ of social and governance issues. Read More

It’s time to buy the selloff in energy stocks, starting with these 4 names

Unfounded fears have pushed these stocks lower. Read More

Bank stocks are super cheap — even with the risk of recession

JPMorgan Chase kicks off bank earnings on July 14. Read More

These 10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks have made investors a lot of money — which might soar from here?

Companies that are in the habit of raising their regular dividends every year often are good choices for long-term growth. Read More

What’s your plan for surviving the bear market? This investing pro with 50 years of experience has some tips.

Find an investment strategy that works for you and stick with it over the long term. Read More

Dividend stocks are a top inflation-fighting investment you want in your corner now

Stocks with the highest dividend yields outperform the S&P 500 and beat inflation. Quality dividends, that is. Read More

Is now a good time for a Roth conversion?

Conversions done now will incur a lower tax bill than one done earlier this year Read More