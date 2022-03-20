These money and investing tips can help you build a proactive ‘all-weather’ portfolio

Don’t miss these top money and investing features:

Sign up here to get MarketWatch’s best mutual funds and ETF stories emailed to you weekly!

If only we were better at keeping our emotions from influencing our investment decisions. Read More

It’s time to buy the best beaten-down stocks in tech and elsewhere. This winning fund manager shows you how

Chris Armbruster of the Virtus KAR Mid-Cap Growth Fund says the “very best tech companies grow right through” interest rate increases. Read More

Investors monitor which stocks company insiders sell. They should find out what insiders don’t sell

New research reveals which stocks corporate executives favor. Read More

Private-equity investing is going public. Your retirement account may never be the same.

Understand how private-equity firms operate before volunteering your money. Read More

How to make sense of the 24/7 news cycle

New research finds that investors are better off ignoring the news Read More

The stock market is not a roller coaster, a bull, a bear or a dead cat

Let’s retire the roller coaster as an illustration of volatility, because the metaphor is a mediocre visual joke that’s unfair to both amusement parks and markets. Read More

17 oil stocks, including Warren Buffett favorite Occidental Petroleum, that are expected to book the highest free cash flow

High free cash flow, strong demand for oil and low capital spending are setting up good times for investors. Read More

10 highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrat stocks for uncertain times as interest rates rise and economic growth slows

These companies have long records for raising dividends, providing comfort for investors as rising interest rates lead to stock-market jitters. Read More

A fresh part of the Treasury yield curve is inverting, ahead of the Fed’s rate decision. Here’s why.

The spread between 7- and 10-year Treasury rates has been inverting since Friday, though traders chalk up the recent development to a technicality. Read More

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

What to expect when you’re expecting the Fed’s rate hikes to hit housing, stocks and other ‘sure’ things. Read More

The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

Favored stocks for bounce-backs include EPAM, PayPal, Meta and Netflix. Read More

Value investing is back: Here’s how to dodge the losers and spot the winners — with five stocks to consider

Look for companies with high free cash flow and built-in inflation protection. Read More

If COVID-19 taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected

How to correctly think about risk Read More