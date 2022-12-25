These money and investing tips can help give your portfolio a holiday makeover

Don’t miss these top money and investing features:

U.S. households have slashed their ownership of stocks, which is a contrarian bullish signal. Read More

Big institutional investors ​are buying ​while retail investors are dumping stock funds and ETFs. That’s bullish for the market.

The behavior of retail investors is a good contrarian indicator. Read More

If you think a Santa Claus rally is coming to the stock market, this is how to play it

The S&P 500 has a good long-term record for rising around the holiday. Read More

Year-end forecasts are worthless. Here’s why.

The nail in the coffin of 2023 forecasts. Read More

What the end of the stock market’s ‘FANG-era’ means for ETFs

The S&P 500’s ‘FANG-era’ is ending, with the waning influence of Big Tech stocks rippling through the exchange-traded fund industry, according to Strategas. Read More

MarketWatch’s 2022 stock of the year: Warren Buffett, oil and a 120% return

An industry sea-change and a tremendous investment by Berkshire Hathaway helped fuel shares of Occidental Petroleum. Read More

Tesla’s stock drop has been bad. But this company has wiped out even more investor wealth in 2022.

Despite all the pain from Elon Musk’s Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline. Read More

11 high-yield dividend stocks that are Wall Street’s favorites for 2023

High yields can mean high risk—the list includes energy partnerships and business development companies. Read More

New research claims the bear market won’t be over until the VIX says it is

Most bear markets end with stock investors in deep despair. Read More

13 consumer and internet stocks to own as China reopens

The Chinese are set to spend on fast food, ecommerce platforms and luxury goods. Read More

To hedge or not to hedge?

The direction of interest rates in 2023. Read More

When your favorite team loses, the stock market looks like a no-win game

Sports sentiment affects our investment decision-making, as the World Cup final shows. Read More