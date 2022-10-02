These money and investing tips can get your portfolio running again after September’s breakdown

Don’t miss these top money and investing features:
INVESTING NEWS & TRENDS
Forget the 4% retirement spending rule. How do you feel about 1.9%?
New research uses more realistic assumptions and reaches a far lower estimate of what we can safely spend each year in retirement Read More
The bear market may not be over but some corporate insiders are acting like it is
These 12 stocks have seen strong insider buying. Read More
‘Macro’ forecasters are everywhere these days, but they tend to be wrong about investing most of the time
Their probability of being right is exceedingly low because of the complexity of the world. Read More
It’s the worst September for stocks since 2002. What that means for October.
September is traditionally the toughest month for stocks, but this was a doozy. Read More
Why housing has ‘a lot of wiggle room’ in a recession, even if prices drop 15%
The strong labor market and huge equity cushion for property owners will help insulate the housing market in a recession, says Al Otero, portfolio manager for HAUS, Armada ETF Advisors. Read More
Rate hikes are spooking the market, but stock investors are focusing on the wrong rate
Stocks typically are valued against short-term Treasurys — which is the worst measure to use. Read More
Market instability replaces inflation as the biggest risk, raising the chances of a pivot by the Federal Reserve
Overloaded debt in the financial system can spread like a virus. Read More
Supply ‘lag’ helps lithium triple its prices in a year
Lithium prices have tripled in a year, and the chemical element, which is used in batteries for electric vehicles, faces a long-term supply shortage. Read More
Here’s how to trade this still-dangerous stock market
The S&P 500 is still in a downtrend. With VIX is now in an uptrend, the stock market is even more volatile. Read More
These long-duration bond ETFs have cratered the most from their peaks over past year, sinking below other assets as U.S. dollar soars
In this week’s ETF Wrap, you’ll see how badly long-duration bonds have fared relative to other assets as investors look for places to hide in a brutal year for markets. Read More
Dividend yields on preferred stocks have soared. This is how to pick the best ones for your portfolio.
As interest rates rise, so do dividend yields on preferred stocks. Read More
Big selling wave in stocks makes for a buying opportunity, says Baron manager who has 20% of his fund’s assets in Tesla
Overwhelming bearishness means stocks are reflecting “draconian earnings,” says David Baron of Baron Focused Growth. Read More
Why Cathie Wood’s ARK thinks the time is ripe for new venture capital fund — and is working on ways to give access to financial advisers
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is giving individual investors access to a venture capital fund while working on ways to make the new offering accessible to financial advisers. Read More
22 dividend stocks screened for quality and safety
These stocks have both high dividend yields and good prospects for earnings and sales. Read More
Companies are trying to blame weak earnings on the strong U.S. dollar, but that’s a lame excuse
A strong U.S. dollar does reduce the dollar value of foreign sales, but that’s only half of the story. Read More
Many young people shouldn’t save for retirement, says research based on a Nobel Prize-winning theory
New research based on the life-cycle model says that people should strive for a consistent standard of living through their lives. Read More
As pro athletes, they played in front of thousands of cheering fans. Their new field: financial advice.
Former NFL and MLB players talk about transitioning from the stadium to the office. Read More