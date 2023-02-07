These iconic Bose noise-cancelling headphones are down to $279!

If you haven’t yet treated yourself to a pair of top-notch noise-cancelling headphones, the moment has come. Right now, Amazon is offering the popular Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones at a hefty discount — down from $329 to just $279. That’s a savings of $50! Whether you’re ramping up for some spring air travel, still working from home or upgrading your fitness routine, these beauties will take you to the next level. Plus, they’ve already earned more than 9,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Snag yourself a pair below.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 is a Bluetooth headset that features an insane 24 hours of battery life, which should get you through your round trip and then some. Need a top-up? You can get three hours of battery life with only a 15-minute charge! The headphones can also be plugged in, which will help the battery last even longer.

Play it safe with these Bose headphones in classic Black, or go nuts and try White Smoke or Midnight Blue. (Photo: Amazon)

Those features have earned the QuietComfort its fair share of fans, like this gentleman who did “much research” and says “They live up to the hype, [noise cancelling] is great, but I just like faithful reproduction of sound, and these do it. I almost want to cry, the music is so clear. My only gripe is they aren’t loud enough for my old ears, but the reality is they are probably saving my ears! Man, these sound amazing. No regrets!!”

A long-time Bose fans says, “These headphones are the lightest I’ve ever used, and that directly translates to comfort when wearing them for hours on end…. The sound is super clear and crisp.”

The Bose QuietComfort 45 is the antidote for the many, many, many aural irritations of travel. (Photo: Bose)

One wife found them great for keeping a happy household: “I purchased these headphones for my husband so he could watch movies after I go to bed without disturbing the rest of the house. He loves the sound quality, the ability to add or remove devices at will and the fact he is not ‘tethered’ to the sound system by a cord. Worth the price!”

Ultimately, QBose QuietComfort 45 made a convert out of a long-time Beats user, who says “As soon as I put these headphones on, I knew they were going to be amazing! The noise cancellation alone is outstanding, but the comfortable over-the-ear design is magical. After years of being loyal to Beats, I was done with their low quality. Bose, simply put, makes a high-quality product that delivers on all aspects for those who enjoy over-the-ear design.”

These truly are worth every cent — grab them while they’re on sale!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

