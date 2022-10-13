These four countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine annexations

The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted to condemn Russia’s annexation of four occupied areas of Ukraine amid the ongoing war, but four countries sided with Russia in the vote.

Of the U.N.’s 193-member body, 143 voted in favor of the resolution criticizing Russia’s “illegal so-called referendums,” with 35 abstaining, according to an update.

Syria, North Korea, Belarus and Nicaragua joined Russia as the five opposing votes.

The opposition club is nearly the same as the five votes in March against resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Syria, North Korea and Belarus joined Russia both times.

Eritrea voted against condemning the invasion back in March, while Nicaragua voted against condemning the annexation Wednesday.

The now-passed resolution calls on the U.N.’s member states not to recognize Russia’s annexation move — and calls for Russia to rescind its claims over the Ukrainian land.

Russia made the controversial move to hold Russian-controlled referendums and annex parts of Ukraine amid a number of battlefield setbacks, like a counteroffensive push from Ukraine that forced Russian troops to the border in some areas.

The U.S. and its allies worked to gather support ahead of the resolution vote, hoping to get at least as many ballots in favor as the 100 that backed a 2014 resolution against Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

The high count in favor, no lower than the vote earlier this year to condemn the invasion, indicates the international support for Ukraine has not lost ground as the conflict continues through its seventh month.

China, India, South Africa and Pakistan were among the 35 abstaining from Wednesday’s vote.

President Biden has recently had talks with India’s prime minister and South Africa’s president, as well as other foreign leaders who have not firmly joined support for Ukraine, in an effort to shore up their stance against Russia, according to the Washington Post.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.