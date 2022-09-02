These former Green Bay Packers players made rosters elsewhere in the NFL (plus some Wisconsin guys, too)

With 53-man rosters more or less set around the NFL, take a look at where former Green Bay Packers are suiting up, not to mention former Wisconsin Badgers and Wisconsinites.

Cardinals defensive lineman JJ Watt

J.J. Watt, defensive end. The native of Pewaukee and former University of Wisconsin star enters the 12th season of his future Hall of Fame career. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year played seven games with Arizona last year, his first year playing for anyone other than the Houston Texans, and the year was shortened by a serious shoulder injury. Injuries have kept him to single-digit games played in four of the past six seasons.

Other notes: The Cardinals released former Packers cornerback (and second-round pick) Josh Jackson during roster cuts.

Atlanta Falcons

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates after cornerback Casey Hayward, right, made an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Casey Hayward, cornerback. He played for Green Bay from 2012-15 and was famously not retained by the Packers, at which point he went on to make two Pro Bowls with the Chargers. He played in 2021 with the Raiders and now finds himself in Atlanta.

Other notes: The Falcons released former Packers safety Henry Black, who played the last two seasons with the Packers, and wide receiver Geronimo Allison, who played four seasons in Green Bay.

Baltimore Ravens

Kevin Zeitler will play his second year with the Baltimore Ravens.

Kevin Zeitler, offensive guard. The alumnus of Wisconsin Lutheran High School and the University of Wisconsin enters his 11th NFL season after starting 16 games last year for the Ravens. He’s made no fewer than 12 starts in any of his 10 NFL seasons with the Bengals, Browns Giants and Ravens.

Kristian Welch, linebacker. The product of Iola-Scandinavia High School enters his thrid year as a special teams ace for the Ravens. he played college football at Iowa.

Other notes: Former Wisconsin Rapids star and University of Wisconsin standout Vince Biegel, also a former member of the Green Bay Packers, is on the team’s injured list. The Ravens cut former Badgers running back Corey Clement and former Packers quarterback Brett Hundley.

Buffalo Bills

Bills receiver Jake Kumerow comes back to the ball for a catch.

Micah Hyde, safety. Hyde played four years in Green Bay but truly blossomed in Buffalo, starting with his Pro Bowl season in 2017 and including last year’s selection as a second-team All Pro. This will be his sixth season with the Bills, and he matched a career high last year with five interceptions.

Story continues

Jake Kumerow, wide receiver. The former UW-Whitewater star and a preferred target for Aaron Rodgers during his time as a Green Bay Packer in 2018 and 2019 signed a one-year extension to remain with Buffalo for a third season this year.

Carolina Panthers

Elijhaa Penny of the Giants is wrapped up by Daviyon Nixon of Carolina in the second half as the Carolina Panthers faced the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 24, 2021.

J.J. Jansen, long snapper. The 15th-year long snapper played in 2008 with the Packers and has been with the Panthers ever since, now at 36 years old with one Pro Bowl appearance under his belt.

Daviyon Nixon, defensive tackle. The Kenosha Indian Trail alumnus who played at Iowa battled injuries last season and saw action in seven games during his rookie season.

Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (62) warms up during minicamp at Halas Hall.

Lucas Patrick, offensive lineman. He’s played the last five years with the Packers, including 28 starts over the past two years at right guard and center, but now he’s with the divisional rival.

Mike Pennel, defensive lineman. He played in Green Bay from 2014-16 and has since appeared with the Jets, Chiefs and Falcons.

Jack Sanborn, linebacker. The first-team All-Big Ten pick with the Wisconsin Badgers last year made the Bears roster as an undrafted rookie.

Equanimeous St. Brown, wide receiver. He spent the last three seasons with the Packers, catching 37 passes for 543 yards and a touchdown.

Other notes: Joe Thomas, who played linebacker for the Packers from 2015-17 but has since appeared with Dallas, Houston and Baltimore, is on the practice squad. Wide receiver David Moore, who appeared in one game for the Packers last season as a return man, is on the Bears’ injured list.

Cincinnati Bengals

Clark Harris, long snapper. The 14th-year player and one-time Pro Bowler never played for the Packers, but he was drafted by them in the seventh round of the 2007 draft. He and fellow Packers draft classmate Mason Crosby are two of five players still active in the league from that draft, as of last year.

Max Scharping, offensive guard. The Green Bay Southwest alumnus made 33 starts and 48 appearances in three seasons with Houston but was claimed on waivers during roster cuts by the Bengals.

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) celebrates with Corey Bojorquez after making a field goal over 50 yards during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Corey Bojorquez, punter. He had an up-and-down season last year with the Packers, and now he has a new home for a fifth NFL season.

Dallas Cowboys

Oct 19, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci (7) waits for the snap from center Tyler Biadasz (63) against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Biadasz, center. The third-year player out of Wisconsin started all 17 games last year for the Cowboys and will be in line as a starter again this season.

Jake Ferguson, tight end. The standout tight end at Wisconsin was taken in the fourth round by the Cowboys in the 2022 draft. He played high-school football at Madison Memorial.

Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson will face his former team when the NFL kicks off the 2022 season.

Melvin Gordon, running back. The dynamic ex-Badgers running back and Kenosha Bradford alumnus has two Pro Bowl berths under his belt and cleared 900 yards rushing each of the last two seasons with the Broncos. He has 53 career rushing touchdowns in seven NFL seasons.

Matt Henningsen, defensive end. The Menomonee Falls and University of Wisconsin standout made the Broncos roster after getting taken in the sixth round in the 2022 draft.

Quinn Meinerz, offensive lineman. The Wisconsin-Whitewater alum became a draft darling during the 2021 draft season and went on to start nine games last season at right guard with 15 appearances overall.

Billy Turner, offensive tackle. A cap casualty after three strong seasons in Green Bay, Turner should start at right tackle for the Broncos in his ninth NFL season.

Russell Wilson, quarterback. The one-year wonder at Wisconsin has cultivated an outstanding NFL career and will begin the season in a new place after Seattle traded him to the Broncos, where he recently signed a massive extension.

Other notes: Rookie Faion Hicks, who played last season at Wisconsin, made the practice squad at cornerback. Former Packers receiver Darrius Shepherd also made the practice squad. After signing former Badgers linebacker and NFL veteran Joe Schobert, the Broncos released him.

Detroit Lions

Lions running back Jamaal Williams tosses up a signed football to fans after open practice at Family Fest at Ford Field on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Quintez Cephus, wide receiver. The former Wisconsin standout will enter his third year after injury cut short his season last year. He has 35 career NFL receptions and four touchdowns thus far.

Jamaal Williams, running back. The popular ex-Packer was in Green Bay from 2017-20, and he posted his best NFL season with the Lions last year when he ran for 601 yards.

Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans running back D’onta Foreman (7) gets stopped by Houston Texans middle linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Christian Kirksey, linebacker. He played the 2020 season with the Packers and is now in his second year with Houston, having played in 13 games last year.

Justin McCray, offensive lineman. He made 13 starts at guard and tackle for the Packers in 2017-18 and is now in his second year with Houston, starting eight contests last year.

Eric Murray, cornerback. The Milwaukee Riverside alumnus enters his third season in the defensive backfield for the Texans; he made a career-best 76 tackles last year and registered an interception over 16 games, with 11 starts.

Dare Ogunbowale, running back. The Marquette University High School and Wisconsin alumnus has fashioned an excellent career despite going undrafted prior to the 2017 season. This will be his sixth year in the league and first time with the Texans.

Other notes: Isaac Yiadom, who was with the Packers last year, was among the final cuts in camp.

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Dennis Kelly, offensive lineman. The veteran tackle was with the Packers last year, making four starts, and enters his 11th NFL season.

Jonathan Taylor, running back. The former Badgers star was first-team All-Pro last season after running for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns, taking second in the Offensive Player of the Year voting.

Other notes: Cornerback Will Redmond, who was with the Packers from 2018-20, is on the team’s practice squad. Among the final cuts were ex-Badgers offensive lineman Josh Seltzner and former Badgers quarterback Jack Coan.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Cole Van Lanen

Dan Arnold, tight end. He has 86 catches since 2018 and seven touchdown receptions. He played college football at Wisconsin-Platteville.

Kendric Pryor, wide receiver. The undrafted rookie from Wisconsin was about to latch on with the Cincinnati practice squad but was claimed off waivers and now has a 53-man spot to his name.

Cole Van Lanen, offensive lineman. The Bay Port and University of Wisconsin star was with the Packers until traded to the Jaguars early in camp.

Other notes: Offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel, an alumnus of Grafton High School and Wisconsin, was among the team’s cuts. He’s bounced around the NFL since 2019.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling signs autographs at the Kansas City Chiefs’ NFL football training camp Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Leo Chenal, linebacker. Named the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year last year with the Badgers, he wound up taken in the third round of the 2022 draft. He’s from Grantsburg.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, wide receiver. The big-play threat with the Packers the past four years signed in the offseason to receive passes from a new future Hall of Famer, Patrick Mahomes.

Other notes: Two Wisconsinites are on the practice squad, including offensive lineman Mike Caliendo (who played at Brookfield East and Western Michigan) and wide receiver Daurice Fountain (who played at Madison Memorial and Northern Iowa).

Las Vegas Raiders

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Davante Adams, wide receiver. Many eyes will be on the former Packers star receiver, traded out of Green Bay in the offseason in a deal that allowed the Packers the cap space to retain other parts of their roster. In eight seasons, Adams made five Pro Bowls and was twice named first-team All Pro, with 73 touchdown catches to his name.

Other notes: Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster, with the Packers the last four years, is on the Raiders injured list. Linebacker Kyler Fackrell, formerly of the Packers, was released after he suffered a season-ending injury in July.

Los Angeles Chargers

Corey Linsley, C, Los Angeles Chargers

Corey Linsley, center. The All-Pro who spent seven seasons in Green Bay played in 16 games last year for the Chargers, making the All-Pro second team and his first Pro Bowl.

JK Scott, punter. The beleaguered ex-Packer (2018-21) is in his first year with the Chargers after spending time with Jacksonville last year.

Los Angeles Rams

Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) rushes against Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett (63) and offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) during the first quarter of the NFC Wild Card playoff game.

David Edwards, offensive lineman. University of Wisconsin alumnus started all 17 games last year and has been a fixture at guard on the Rams offensive line for three years.

Rob Havenstein, offensive lineman. Another Wisconsin product, he’ll be the starting right tackle for the defending Super Bowl champs in his eighth year with the franchise.

Other notes: Logan Bruss, a rookie out of Wisconsin, was placed on injured reserve after the Rams drafted him in the third round. He played high-school football at Kimberly. The team waived defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams, who played last year at Wisconsin, in mid-August.

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is brought down by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Duke Riley (45) as Dolphins inside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) looks on.

Michael Deiter, offensive lineman. The fourth-year pro out of Wisconsin started eight games last year and figures into the mix as the team’s backup center.

Alec Ingold, fullback. The Bay Port and UW alumnus enters his fourth year and first season for someone other than the Raiders, with whom he racked up 239 yards receiving and three touchdowns over the past three years.

Andrew Van Ginkel, linebacker. The Wisconsin alumnus started 14 games last year and has 10½ sacks to his name over three NFL seasons.

Other notes: Fullback John Lovett, who appeared in eight games for the Packers in 2020, is on the team’s injured list.

Minnesota Vikings

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Chandon Sullivan, cornerback. He played the last three years in Green Bay, starting 10 games each of the past two seasons, with five interceptions to his name.

Other notes: University of Wisconsin product Ryan Connelly, a linebacker, is in his fourth year but on the physically unable to perform list.

New England Patriots

New England Patriots player Ty Montgomery signs autographs following an NFL football team training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.

Lawrence Guy, defensive lineman. The Packers seventh-round pick in 2011 never played for the Green and Gold but he’s entering his 12th year in the league, with the last five seasons starting regularly for the Patriots.

Ty Montgomery, wide receiver. The WR/RB hybrid player was with the Packers from 2015-18 and is coming off two years with the Saints.

Other notes: Running back James White, formerly of Wisconsin, announced his retirement during training camp.

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill throws under pressure from Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes.

Zack Baun, linebacker. The Brown Deer High School and University of Wisconsin alumnus enters his third year with the Saints. The third-round draft pick has seven NFL starts to his name and 42 tackles.

Taysom Hill, tight end. Once with the Packers for a preseason and famously cut before finding success as a hybrid player in New Orleans, Hill has largely played quarterback since 2017 but he’s making a full switch to tight end this year under first-year coach Dennis Allen.

Ryan Ramczyk, offensive lineman. The right tackle has appeared in 73 games over five seasons, including an All-Pro season in 2019. The University of Wisconsin alumnus hails from Stevens Point (where he began his college career, as well).

Other notes: Former Packers defensive tackle Christian Ringo is on the practice squad after Arizona released him with an injury settlement.

New York Giants

New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez (54) runs onto the field for a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford.

Ben Bredeson, offensive lineman. The third-year guard out of Michigan attended Arrowhead High School. He played in eight games for the Giants last year after starting his career in Baltimore.

Other notes: Former Packers linebacker Blake Martinez was entering his third year with the Giants and made the opening roster but was abruptly released Sept. 1. Offensive lineman Wyatt Davis is the grandson of former Packers star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Davis.

New York Jets

Notes: Offensive lineman Nate Herbig is the brother of current University of Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig.

Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles middle linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

T.J. Edwards, linebacker. The undrafted player out of Wisconsin has made quite the career in Philly, starting 14 games last year and appearing in 16 overall. He has two career interceptions, two forced fumbles and three sacks.

Other notes: Richard Rodgers, the tight end who caught the famous Hail Mary pass in Detroit from Aaron Rodgers and played four seasons with the Packers, was cut after four seasons with the Eagles. Longtime offensive lineman Brandon Brooks, an alumnus of Milwaukee Riverside, announced his retirement in January.

Pittsburgh Steelers

T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Montravius Adams, defensive tackle. He never could quite catch on in four years with the Packers, and he split last year between the Saints and Steelers. He’ll likely be Pittsburgh’s backup nose tackle.

Isaiahh Loudermilk, defensive end. The fifth-round choice out of Wisconsin last year saw action in 15 games with two starts.

Derek Watt, fullback. Now in his seventh year, the Pewaukee High School and University of Wisconsin has been particularly valuable on special teams.

T.J. Watt, linebacker. The 2022 defensive player of the year was a standout at Pewaukee High School and the University of Wisconsin, and he’s doing his best to match or surpass the ridiculously lofty career put forth by his older brother, J.J.

Other notes: Tight end Jace Sternberger, formally of the Packers, was among the team’s final camp cuts.

San Francisco 49ers

Green Bay Packers tight end Josiah Deguara (81) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Oren Burks (48) and cornerback Darqueze Dennard (31) during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Oren Burks, linebacker. A member of the Packers each of the past four seasons and one of the chief contributors on special teams, Burks will now head west to face the team that knocked Green Bay out of the playoffs largely because of a special-teams miscue.

Taybor Pepper, long snapper. Appeared in four games for the Packers in 2017 and is now in his third year with the Niners.

Other notes: Malik Turner, a member of the Packers practice squad in 2020, is on the 49ers practice squad this year. Among the latest round of cuts were former Badgers tight end Troy Fumagalli and former Packers cornerback Ka’dar Hollman.

Seattle Seahawks

Dec 22, 2019; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Nick Bellore (44) spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Bellore, linebacker. The Whitefish Bay High School product has been a special-teams ace for more than a decade, and he enters his 12th season and fourth with the Seahawks. He made the Pro Bowl team in 2020.

Shelby Harris, defensive end. The eighth-year pro from Homestead High School was part of the package that came over from Denver and sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos. He’s started 16 games in two of his last three seasons.

Josh Jones, safety. The Packers second-round pick in 2017 has bounced around since he departed Green Bay after the 2018 season, but this will be his second season with Seattle.

Other notes: Rookie safety Scott Nelson, who played with the University of Wisconsin last year, made the practice squad.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

May 25, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Luke Goedeke (67) and Robert Hainsey (70) participate in organized team activities at AdventHealth Training Center Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Goedeke, offensive lineman. The rookie offensive lineman was taken in the second round out of Central Michigan, but the Valders native started his college career at UW-Stevens Point.

Other notes: Defensive tackle Willington Previlon, who was part of the Packers practice squad last year, is on the Bucs practice squad.

Washington Commanders

Rachad Wildgoose, of the New York Jets, is shown during pregame practice, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Rachad Wildgoose, cornerback. Washington claimed the University of Wisconsin alumnus off waivers from the New York Jets just before rosters were set.

Other notes: Alex Erickson, a seventh-year pro from Wisconsin, is on the practice squad. He’s a native of Darlington.

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A look at former Packers and other Wisconsin players on NFL rosters