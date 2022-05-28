These Five Billionaires Fortunes Sank By $300 Billion

Five billionaires lost a total of $300 billion recently as their fortunes plummeted during the recent market downturn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.

The billionaires who lost the most amount of net worth include the world’s three richest men, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault, who is the CEO of luxury goods retailer LVMH Moët Hennessy  (LVMHF) . Meta Platforms  (FB) – Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A ReportCEO Mark Zuckerberg and Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, saw their fortunes decline by $135 billion. 