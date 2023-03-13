These celebs took family members as dates to the 2023 Oscars

Angela Bassett, Brendan Fraser, Andie MacDowell, decided to turn the 2023 Oscars into a family affair.

A few of the 95th Academy Awards nominees and guests arrived at the star-studded ceremony on Sunday, March 12, with their families in tow.

Bassett, who is nominated for best supporting actor for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” walked the red carpet with her husband and fellow actor Courtney B. Vance. The actors, who have been married since 1997, were also joined by their 17-year-old twins, Bronwyn and Slater.

US actress Angela Bassett (2R), her husband actor Courtney B. Vance (L) and their children Bronwyn Golden Vance (2L) and Slater Josiah Vance (Frederic J. Brown / AFP – Getty Images)

Fraser had two of his two sons, Holden and Leland, by his side. Holden praised his dad while being interviewed by E!. He said he and his brother were “over the moon” about their father being nominated for best actor for “The Whale.”

“We are unbelievably proud,” Holden added.

Brendan Fraser arrives with his sons at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (John Locher / AP)

More close-knit families posed for photos together before heading inside Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to see who would win some of the night’s biggest awards, like best actor, best actress and best picture.

Best actor nominee Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin” brought his 13-year-old son Henry for support, wearing matching velvet tuxes.

Colin Farrell and Henry Tadeusz Farrell arrive at the Oscars on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss / AP)

MacDowell and her 33-year-old daughter Rainey Qualley, whom she shares with ex-husband Paul Qualley, posed for photos together on the red carpet as well.

Andie MacDowell and Rainey Qualley (Arturo Holmes / Getty Images)

Pedro Pascal and his sister Javiera Balmaceda Pascal gathered with Salma Hayek and her 15-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault.

Valentina Paloma Pinault, Salma Hayek, Pedro Pascal and Javiera Balmaceda. (Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jennifer Connolly both were joined by their sons. Louis-Dreyfus and husband Brad Hall share two sons: Charlie Hall and her date, Henry Hall.

Image: 95th Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals (Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Connolly brought her son with husband Paul Bettany, Stellan Bettany.

Jennifer Connelly and her son Stellan Bettany (Angela Weiss / AFP – Getty Images)

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the third time, the 2023 Oscars are broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet starting earlier. The 2023 Oscars are available to watch on ABC and various streaming platforms.

Leading the list of nominees include “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The list of performers and presenters includes Rihanna, following her Super Bowl halftime show, and the viral Telugu-language hit “Naatu Naatu.” Follow TODAY.com for complete Oscars coverage, including this year’s winners and unexpected moments.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com