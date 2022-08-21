These are the six automatic qualifiers for Team USA

WILMINGTON, Del. — Half of the 12-man team to represent the stars and stripes at the Presidents Cup in Charlotte in September officially qualified Sunday.

There wasn’t much drama as the top six in the standings all held serve and remained among the six players that booked their place on Team USA Captain Davis Love III’s team that will try to retain the cup at Quail Hollow Club.

Love will announce his six captain’s picks on Sept. 6.

The Presidents Cup is a four-day, match play event with 30 total matches, comprised of a 12-person U.S. Team and 12-person International Team.

Let’s take a look at who the six U.S. qualifiers will be.

Scottie Scheffler

2022 Masters Tournament

The 2021 champion Hideki Matsuyama applauds as Scottie Scheffler waves to the crowd after being presented the winner’s Green Jacket at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

After needing a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup, Scottie Scheffler made sure that he wouldn’t have to sweat out waiting for a phone call with good news again for the U.S. Presidents Cup team.

Scheffler topped the U.S. team point standings with 12,670 points. He won four times, including the Masters, and heads into the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake next week in second place.

Scheffler, 26, will be representing the stars and stripes at the Presidents Cup for the first time. He recorded a record of 2-0-1, going 1-0-1 in a pair of For-Ball matches before defeating then-World No. 1 Jon Rahm in singles. Expect him to play at least four matches this go-round.

Patrick Cantlay

Ryder Cup 2021

Team USA player Patrick Cantlay reacts on the sixth green during day three singles rounds for the 43rd Ryder Cup golf competition at Whistling Straits. (Photo: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

Cantlay, the reigning FedEx Cup champion and PGA Tour Player of the Year, finished second in the U.S. Presidents Cup point standing with 9,418 points. He won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with teammate Xander Schauffele and led the Tour with 11 top-10 finishes this season, including twice losing in playoffs – to Scheffler at the WM Phoenix Open and to Jordan Spieth at the RBC Heritage.

Cantlay, 30, is making his second appearance on the U.S. Presidents Cup team. He played in the 2019 Presidents Cup and also represented Team USA at the Ryder Cup in 2021.

Sam Burns

Sam Burns poses with the trophy after winning the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2021 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Burns will be making his first appearance representing Team USA in international competition since his college days at LSU playing in the Arnold Palmer Cup. Burns was one of the players under serious consideration for a captain’s pick from Steve Stricker for the 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup team, but it wasn’t to be. Burns took care of business this time, finishing third in the point standings. The 26-year-old notched three victories this season – at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Valspar Championship and Charles Schwab Challenge.

Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele gets a hug from his wife after the United States won the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

Schauffele, 28, finished fourth in the point standings, securing his third straight appearance representing America in international competition.

He’s been on the winning sides at the 2019 Presidents Cup and 2021 Ryder Cup. He and Cantlay have proven to be a formidable duo in team competition, and their comfort level playing together was on display again this year as they teamed to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Schauffele’s big year also included winning titles at the Travelers Championship and Genesis Scottish Open.

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas Tiger Woods

Playing Captain Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas of the United States team celebrate defeating Byeong-Hun An of South Korea and the International team and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and the International team 1up on the 18th green during Friday foursome matches on day two of the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Course. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Thomas is becoming a stalwart for Team USA at the Presidents Cup. This marks his third straight appearance in the Presidents Cup and he’s also played in two Ryder Cup. Thomas, 29, has played in every international competition since the 2017 Presidents Cup.

Thomas won the PGA Championship in a playoff in May, and recorded nine top-10 finishes this season on the PGA Tour.

Tony Finau

Tony Finau of the United States team reacts on the 14th green during Saturday four-ball matches on day three of the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Course in Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Finau qualifies for his fourth straight international competition representing Team USA, but the first time via points.

“It’s quite cool,” he said. “A couple times I finished seventh or eighth right when they moved it to six picks. Officially my first time making it by points. It was a goal of mine to start the season, and when I finished playing in Melbourne (in 2019), it was a goal of mine to make the next team at home, and to be able to do it by points I think is pretty special for me.”

The 32-year-old won the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic back-to-back weeks to highlight a solid season and clinch the sixth and final automatic qualifier spot on the U.S. side.

Finau will be making his second Presidents Cup start. He also played in the last two Ryder Cups. He’s an impressive 3-for-3 on being on the winning side.

1

1

