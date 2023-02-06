These are the most dangerous beaches in America

If you’re a fan of the warm weather that spring and summer bring, then chances are you love heading to the beach to bask in the sunshine, lay on the beach and swim in the water.

But beachgoers, beware.

Recently, the online publication Travel Lens looked through data on surfing fatalities, the number of hurricane strikes and shark attacks and found that a majority of the top 10 deadliest beaches in America are located along the East Coast.

And of those top 10, seven are located in Florida.

Here’s a closer look at the top 10 deadliest beaches in America.

FILE – A family wading in the water at Flagler Avenue Beach in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

With a score of 8.14 out of 10, the most dangerous beach in America, according to Travel Lens, is New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Since 2010, the area has seen 10 surf zone fatalities and 32 reported shark attacks. In addition, 120 hurricanes impacted the area between 1851 and 2020.

FILE – A high hazard red flag is flown at a lifeguard tower as beach-goers enjoy the rough surf generated by the Tropical Storm Humberto as it moves north off the coast of Florida.

Cocoa Beach, Florida, is in second place with a danger score of 7.57 out of 10. This is because the beach has seen several surf zone fatalities and shark attacks over the years.

Like New Smyrna Beach, and the next two most dangerous beaches, 120 hurricanes have impacted the area.

FILE – A surfer navigates waves and currents as the threat of Hurricane Dorian looms on September 1, 2019 in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Ormond Beach, Florida, has seen more surf zone fatalities than shark attacks, giving the area a danger score of 7.48 out of 10.

There have been eight surf zone fatalities and four recorded shark attacks.

FILE – Athletes compete during the 2021 IRONMAN Florida on November 06, 2021 in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Panama City Beach, Florida, has seen more than double the amount of surf zone deaths with 24 since 2010.

There have only been two recorded shark attacks over the years, giving the location a danger score of 7.16 out of 10.

FILE – Crowds enjoy the beach on May 29, 2021 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Heading up the East Coast, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has a danger score of 6.61 out of 10. This is because of 15 surf zone fatalities and nine shark attacks. The area has seen 31 hurricane strikes between 1851 and 2020.

FILE – Florida, Melbourne Beach, Ocean Park with Sunbathers.

Along Florida’s east coast, you’ll find Melbourne Beach, which has a danger score of 6.35 out of 10.

This area has seen three surf zone fatalities since 2010 and six shark attacks. The region has also been impacted by 120 hurricanes between 1851 and 2020.

FILE – People crowded the beaches in its first open hour on April 17, 2020 in Jacksonville Beach, Fl.

Jacksonville Beach, Florida, has seen three surf zone deaths and three shark attacks since 2010, as well as 120 hurricane strikes. This gives Jacksonville Beach a danger score of 6.02 out of 10.

FILE – Beachgoers take in the scenery on Oak Island as Hurricane Florence threatens the Carolinas on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.

Heading north along the East Coast you’ll find Oak Island, North Carolina. The area has seen eight surf zone deaths and two shark attacks.

While not as high as other beaches along the East Coast, the region has also been impacted by hurricanes. Between 1851 and 2020 there have been 58 storms.

This gives Oak Island a danger score of 5.54 out of 10.

FILE – Gulf of Mexico Beach with White Sand and breaking surf, Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Gulf Shores, Alabama, is a tourist hotspot but can also be dangerous to swimmers. The area has seen five surf zone deaths and three shark attacks.

The area has also been impacted by 23 hurricanes. This gives Gulf Shores a danger score of 5.38 out of 10.

FILE – Beachgoers are shown on Fort Lauderdale Beach on July 14, 2022, in Florida.

Forth Lauderdale, Florida, is at the bottom of the top 10 deadliest beaches list with a danger score of 5.37 out of 10. The area has seen three surf zone fatalities and two shark attacks.

The area has been hit hard by hurricanes over the years, too.

The area has seen 120 hurricanes between 1851 and 2020.