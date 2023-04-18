These are the highest-paid quarterbacks in 2023

Ranking the highest-paid quarterbacks for 2023 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Money is not a problem for elite NFL signal-callers.

Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have more in common than just their desire for Super Bowl rings – they all make boatloads of cash playing one of the most lucrative positions in sports.

Rodgers, the highest-paid player in the NFL this past season, is set to make a whopping $50.3 million in 2023, despite the 39-year-old quarterback’s future with the Green Bay Packers still in limbo.

Mahomes, meanwhile, is coming off his second Super Bowl title and is sitting comfortable after inking a massive, 10-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

Despite their combined success, neither Rodgers nor Mahomes are set to be the highest-paid QB in 2023.

Who is the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback?

Jalen Hurts soared into the top spot for average annual value after landing a five-year, $255 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The deal comes with nearly $180 million in guarantees, the second-most for a player in NFL history.

Rodgers is next on the board, followed by Arizona’s Kyler Murray, Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson and Mahomes.

Highest NFL QB salaries in 2023

Here are the salary rankings for the top-20 quarterbacks in 2023 based on average annual value, per Spotrac:

1. Jalen Hurts, Eagles: $51 million

2. Aaron Rodgers, Packers: $50.3 million

3. Russell Wilson, Broncos: $48.5 million

4. Kyler Murray, Cardinals: $46.1 million

5. Deshaun Watson, Browns: $46 million

6. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: $45 million

7. Josh Allen, Bills: $43 million

T-8. Matthew Stafford, Rams: $40 million

T-8. Dak Prescott, Cowboys: $40 million

T-8. Daniel Jones, Giants: $40 million

11. Derek Carr, Saints: $37.5 million

12. Kirk Cousins, Vikings: $35 million

13. Jared Goff, Lions: $33.5 million

14. Lamar Jackson, Ravens: $32.4 million (franchise tag)

15. Ryan Tannehill, Titans: $29.5 million

16. Geno Smith, Seahawks: $25 million

17. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders: $24.3 million

18. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: $9.2 million

19. Joe Burrow, Bengals: $9 million

20. Zach Wilson, Jets: $8.8 million