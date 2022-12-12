These are the 5 most damning things FTX’s CEO has to say about Sam Bankman-Fried

Sam Bankman-Fried’s management of FTX was an “utter failure” that lacked any level of financial control and allowed his family-office trading vehicle, Alameda Research, to raid the crypto exchange’s coffers to make unlimited risky bets, which then blew the company up.

That’s how the company’s newly appointed chief executive, John J. Ray, III, plans to describe his predecessor’s management of FTX during its meteoric rise and its spectacular collapse into bankruptcy last month.