Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan react to Sam Finelli’s ‘American Idol’ audition. (Photos: aBC)

When Sam Finelli tried out for American Idol Season 20, in the final minutes of Sunday’s episode, he confessed that this had been his dream since childhood — but he’d never sang anywhere other than his bedroom, basement, and shower, aside from the occasional karaoke night. “I’m going to be honest with you: I never thought I’d be here in a million years,” he told the judges, admitting that he’d always worried that he wasn’t “good enough.” But at age 28, Sam, who works in a bakery by day, was in his last year of Idol eligibility. So, he finally decided, “I’m ready to go after my dream. … I hope in the future for more.”

Sam has high-functioning autism and explained that he never “connected with people very well” (hence his life-long reluctance to perform in public), but music was always his “best friend” and his coping mechanism when growing up. Still, he said that his audition song, Kacey Musgraves’s encouragement anthem “Rainbow” — a perfect choice, Katy Perry noted — was a song he needed “20 years ago.”

Sam’s voice was not technically perfect (although his high register was pretty and impressively controlled), but it was pure, and this was a sweet and stunning rendition. By the end of the song, Katy was crying, Lionel Richie was crying, and even Luke Bryan was crying. “That felt like an experience,” Luke marveled. And when all three judges gave Sam a standing ovation, Sam starting crying as well, clarifying: “These are happy tears, I promise!” Then Sam’s supportive mother Suzie was invited into the audition room to hear the judges’ unanimous “You’re going to Hollywood!” verdict, and she joyfully wept as well.

“I was so afraid to audition!” Sam exclaimed through his happy tears. To that, Lionel told him, “We are so proud of you … You were born enough. And what you consider your handicap is your gift.” Katy added, “There’s always been a rainbow hanging over your head.”

These were the other successful auditions of American Idol Season 20’s third episode:

Tristen Gressett, 17: “Piano Man”/“Colors”

This mustachioed, rubber-legged, “17 years young” outlaw cowboy, decked out in turquoise Jim Morrison jewelry and kind of resembling Snoopy’s jazzbo cousin Spike, stormed into the room with his harmonica and six-string declaring, “I’m ready to rock your world!” He also offered this bold mission statement: “I want to change the world of music. I want to bring back something that should have never left — soul.” Tristen certainly was entertaining and enthusiastic; I’m sure he’d making a killing as a busker. But he was… a lot. I could see his shtick becoming grating quickly. A frustrated Luke told him, “You’re amazingly talented; you’re just overusing every talent you have.” When the judges asked Tristen to do a second song and “dial it down,” he tried, but it was clear he’d have a tough time kicking his bad habits. Still, he received three tentative yeses. “We’re trying to take you from a gimmick to a real artist. You have to take yourself seriously,” Lionel explained. “We’ve got our work cut out with this one, but I think it might be worth it,” said Luke. We shall see. At least Tristen will be interesting in Hollywood.

Cadence Baker, 18: “I’m Your Baby Tonight”

A Muscle Shoals-raised teen from a musical family (her grandpa, Gary Baker, wrote “I Swear” by All-4-One), Cadence was accompanied by her father Shane on guitar, and Lionel almost seemed more impressed by Shane than by Cadence. (Lionel compliment the groovy guitar playing as “so in the pocket,” to which a delighted Shane proclaimed, “I just won American Idol!”) Her dad’s accompaniment definitely gave Cadence as advantage, but she proved talent runs in her family. Her smoky, chilled-out version of the Whitney Houston classic was quite the palate-cleanser after Tristen’s over-the-top performance, and everything about her seemed natural and relaxed. Katy called her “amazing,” and Luke said this was one of the best auditions he’d seen. “She may be the winner,” Luke predicted. (Sorry, Shane!)

Dontrell Briggs, 26: “For Your Glory”/“Tennessee Whiskey”

This “100 percent gospel” singer dedicated his Tasha Cobbs song to his recently departed godmother, maintaining masterful control throughout despite tearing up during the first verse. “Some people let God come through them. … [Your godmother] was actually standing next to you. I felt every breath of that performance,” said a visibly moved Lionel. But the other two judges weren’t big fans of Dontrell’s low, staggered vibrato, and Katy warmed him that he might not survive this competition. Katy was actually a no, but when Dontrell belted “Tennessee Whiskey” at Luke’s request, Luke “got chills all over” and cast the deciding yes vote before Dontrell even finished the song. Maybe Dontrell will prove to be more versatile than Katy assumed.

Abigail Brooks, 21: “Vincent”

This self-described old soul and massive Barbra Streisand fan crooned into a broomstick, just like she does when singing at her coffee-shop day job, and it was kind of adorable. She was giving Babs realness (and Idina/Chenoweth/Julie Andrews realness). The judges did worry that Abigail might not be “100 percent practical” for Idol, which was understandable but a thoroughly charmed Lionel (a personal friend of Barbra’s) told her, “You’ve got some qualities that only belong to you, and that’s what I am in love with.” I too wonder if Abigail can be raw, cool, or modern enough to compete — but I agreed with Luke when he quipped, “I predict she wins Disney Night!”

Dakota Haden, 17: “When It Rains It Pours”

I don’t get what all the fuss was about this guy. We see small-town WGWGs like Dakota every season, and Katy even noted that his guitar was not properly tuned and he didn’t seem to “know what the chorus was.” But the judges still loved this “diamond in the rough,” calling him “pure country,” “believable as heck,” and an “aw-shucks kind of guy.” Katy even thought he was top 10 material! I do think America will love this kid, but I don’t think he’s quite ready for prime time.

Emily Faith, 18: “Good-Hearted Woman”

Emily works at her family’s funeral home, Six Feet Under-style, but there was nothing dark or gloomy about her old-school country performance. She was pure sunshine, all smiles, with what Lionel called an “FM voice.” And that was the problem: Katy craved more darkness and growl. It’s probably in there somewhere. If Emily can tap into her dark side, she could be an interesting American Gothic alt-country artist.

Mark Osborne, 26: “Stone”

Sauntering in looking like a ‘70s TV detective (“People reference your look in Los Angeles to be that cool,” Katy chuckled), this Virginian singer-songwriter recently gave up on music and took a blue-collar day job, but his supportive mom still believed in him and thought that was a mistake. So, he auditioned as a birthday present to for his mother. He was very laid-back, but had this Eddie Vedder/Scott Weiland gruff country-rock vibe that was intriguing. Even though Mark admitted to being nervous, he still seemed cucumber-cool — and just plain cool. He and Lionel compared facial hair (“The mustache brings the cash,” Lionel bragged) and he just seemed likable. And we all know likability is a must on Idol. “The Brothers Osborne has some competition in Osborne category,” Luke joked. Meanwhile, Mama Osborne just got a golden ticket for her birthday.

Ryleigh Madison, 16: “The Good Ones”

Four years ago, Gabby Barrett was presented as the Next Carrie Underwood. Now that Gabby is Idol’s most recent success story, contestants try out wanting to be the Next Gabby Barrett. And Ryleigh just might have the raw goods. The Gabby superfan sang a Gabby ballad in her syrup-thick country accent, and while Katy advised her to work on her diction and Lionel told her to work on her nerves, she still seemed like a natural, like a Central Casting Idol golden girl. Maybe in a few seasons, American Idol contestants will have the goal of becoming the Next Ryleigh Madison.

