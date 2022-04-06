These 6 'Dividend Aristocrats' Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That's a Plus.

These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

by

Exxon Mobil is among the companies whose yield on free cash flow indicates strong support for the payout’s resilience. Here, an Exxon refinery in Rotterdam, Netherlands.


Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Text size

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.